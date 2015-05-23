Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- David Price has only three victories in his first nine starts but there’s no cause for concern.

The Detroit Tigers lefty has piled up five no-decisions, including his last three starts. He had a 5-0 cushion against Houston on Thursday but gave up three runs, two earned, in the seventh. The bullpen then gave away the rest of the lead. But the only time the Tigers lost a Price start this season was his disastrous outing against the New York Yankees, when he surrendered eight runs in 2 1/3 innings with snowflakes falling on a chilly April night.

“That’s all that matters,” said Price, who is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA. “If I‘m 3-1 at the end of the year and we’re 32-1 in my starts, that’s pretty darn good.”

Price has not been able to get out of the seventh inning since his 2-1, complete-game victory over Kansas City on May 2. That’s not due to any physical issue. Price said his outing against the Astros, when he struck out a season-high 12, was the best he’s felt this season.

“I’ve never been one to start off the season particularly well,” he said. “Where I‘m at right now and the way I feel body-wise and arm-wise and just out on the mound in general, I feel like I‘m right where I have been when I’ve been going good. I‘m better off right now than where I have been in previous years up to this point of the season.”

Price believes a streak of dominance is right around the corner, a scary thought for opposing batters.

“I haven’t hit my stride and to me, that’s the best thing about it,” he said. “I haven’t thrown the ball the way I‘m capable of throwing, having that month-and-a-half or two months where everything is going your way on the mound and you’re in complete command of every pitch. When that time comes, that’s when it’s fun.”

The team is already having plenty of fun and success when Price takes the mound.

“He’s clearly giving you a chance to win the game, whether he wins the game or not,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (Lance McCullers, 0-0, 1.93 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon finally notched his fifth victory in his fifth attempt on Friday, holding the Houston Astros to two earned runs in seven innings. He has given up just three earned runs in his last three starts. Simon recorded five strikeouts with one walk in his 111-pitch outing. “My key is just to attack the hitters and put the ball in play and see what happens,” he said. “I’ve thrown a lot of good games but I don’t get a lot of wins because sometimes I don’t get the support to win.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his eighth start of the season when he faces the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon. He has lost three of his fourth starts in May, though he pitched well in his last outing, holding Milwaukee to three runs in 6 2/3 innings. That followed his worst performance of the season, when he gave up six runs in 2 1/3 innings to Minnesota. Lobstein, who will be making his first appearance against Houston, has allowed three home runs in his last two outings after not giving up any in his first five starts.

--RHP Justin Verlander threw two 15-pitch innings on Friday as he continued his rehab from right triceps strain that has sidelined him since spring training. He had a 45-pitch bullpen warmup before he tossed the two innings without any batters. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday night. He faced five batters and threw 22 pitches, 14 for strikes, while allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Rondon, who has been on the 15-day disabled list all season with biceps tendinitis, reached 99 mph on the radar gun. Barring a setback, he is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday.

--1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits on Friday. He’s batting .410 with seven runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI during the streak. Cabrera came into the game ranked fourth in the American League with a .336 average and raised it six points with the multi-hit game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My key is just to attack the hitters and put the ball in play and see what happens. I’ve thrown a lot of good games but I don’t get a lot of wins because sometimes I don’t get the support to win. I just try to throw a quality start every time. That’s what I did today and I got lucky and they scored some runs for me.” -- Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon, who notched his fifth victory in his fifth attempt Friday, holding the Houston Astros to two earned runs in seven innings.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment by pitching 2/3 of an inning with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters on May 21. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 26.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins