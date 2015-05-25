Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers do not possess an imposing bench but they’ll have to lean on their reserves during their seven-game road trip that begins Monday night.

The Tigers left for Oakland after their 10-8 loss to Houston on Sunday afternoon and will not get any days off this week. They play the A’s for three games, then open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Their last day off was May 11 and they don’t get another one until they return on June 1.

Tired legs and reduced energy could be an issue with the heavy workload the regulars have already endured, compounded by some injuries. Catcher Alex Avila and designated hitter Victor Martinez are on the disabled list and shortstop Jose Iglesias missed the game Sunday with a left knee contusion suffered during Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Astros

That means players like reserve infielders Hernan Perez and Andrew Romine, catcher Bryan Holaday and outfielder Tyler Collins could see more than just spot duty during the trip. Romine has been the most effective of that group, hitting .333 in 33 at-bats. Shortstop Dixon Machado was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, though he may get sent right back down when the team recalls Buck Farmar to pitch Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I guess you’re right, just because it’s a long stretch on the road,” manager Brad Ausmus said of the bench playing an important role on the West Coast. “Guys will probably need a day (off), as opposed to having a scheduled off-day.”

Three regulars -- Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera and Yoenis Cespedes -- have appeared in every game. Nick Castellanos and J.D. Martinez have played in 44 of the 45 games this season.

Ausmus said it’s almost become a competition between Kinsler and Cabrera as to which can go longer without a breather. It’s especially surprising that Cabrera has not required a day off, given that he underwent offseason surgery to his foot and ankle and was questionable for Opening Day entering spring training.

“I don’t want to give those guys a day off,” Ausmus said, while adding, “they’ll get one soon.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-2, 4.05 ERA) at A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-4, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene starts the opener of a three-game road series against Oakland on Monday night. Greene has been sharp in his last three starts, allowing a combined three earned runs. He got a no-decision on Wednesday despite holding the Milwaukee Brewers to two runs in 6 1/3 innings. This is his first career appearance against the A‘s.

--SS Jose Iglesias missed Sunday’s game with a left knee contusion. He suffered the injury during the 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday when he made knee-to-knee contact with Astros 1B Chris Carter while beating out an infield hit. Iglesias underwent X-rays and an MRI on Saturday with positive results. “There’s no structural damage but there’s some swelling,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We don’t expect it to be anything long-term.” His status for the upcoming seven-game road trip is uncertain.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with left shoulder soreness. Lobstein, who joined the rotation out of spring training with Justin Verlander on the disabled list, has lost his last three starts. He had an MRI on Sunday but manager Brad Ausmus did not have further information during his postgame press conference. “His velocity has been down pretty much all year,” Ausmus said. “It’s been a lingering issue that doesn’t want to go away.”

--SS Dixon Machado had his contract recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Machado was batting .274 with 19 runs scored, one home run and 16 RBIs in 40 games with the Mud Hens. The right-handed-hitting Machado gives the team some infield depth with Jose Iglesias bothered by a knee injury but he could return to Toledo sometime this week. “He’s deserving of a promotion at this time,” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “Machado’s not going to be a guy who comes up here and just sits on the bench.”

--RHP Buck Farmar will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo sometime this week and start Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He will take the rotation spot of LHP Kyle Lobstein, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday. Farmar was 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine Triple-A starts. “His fastball’s in the mid-90s and he has an above-average changeup and developing slider,” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “He’s been here before, so he’s got some experience.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera stretched his hitting streak to 12 games with two extra-base hits on Sunday, including his 11th home run. He’s batting .413 with 10 runs scored, five home runs and 11 RBIs during the streak. It’s the longest hitting streak by a Tiger this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This one bothered me. I thought we were a little sloppy and as the manager I‘m partially to blame for that. It disturbs me when we score eight runs and we lose. We shouldn’t be losing with eight runs scored, simple as that.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after Sunday’s loss to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) left the May 23 game early and was out of the lineup on May 24. He underwent an MRI and had X-rays on May 23, which showed no structural damage. He is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment by pitching 2/3 of an inning with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters on May 21. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 26.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins