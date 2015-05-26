Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- Tigers rookie Dixon Machado was steady at shortstop during a quick rise through the Detroit organization’s minor league system, but he may have saved his best moves for when he was promoted Sunday.

Machado found he missed a call on his cell phone while inside a Walmart in Toledo, Ohio, to purchase a car seat for his 9-month-old son. Yes, it was THE call. Machado quickly got to where he needed to be in time to join teammates in Oakland on Monday for the start of a seven-game West Coast trip.

On Memorial Day, Machado found himself batting ninth and playing short for his major league debut, as Detroit’s starting shortstop, Jose Iglesias, remains day-to-day with a left knee contusion.

It was a rough debut, however, as Machado went 0-for-3, culminated by hitting in a double play during his final at-bat. He also was charged with an error when he dropped a toss at second base on an attempted forceout in the Oakland fifth.

“I feel like I can play everywhere, but they just want me to play at short for the moment,” Machado told MLive.com. “But if they want me to play catcher or whatever, I don’t care, I just want to play.”

Regarded as having a good glove, Machado showed improvement with the bat this year. He hit .274 with 19 runs, six doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs for Triple-A Toledo. He also had made only five errors on 172 defensive chances (.971 fielding percentage).

Machado, 23, spent less than one full season at Double-A Erie last year after getting promoted six weeks into the 2014 campaign. He was assigned to Triple-A this year after leaving a strong impression during spring training.

“I feel like everything started getting together, and it was basically about hitting,” Machado told MLive.com. “It was about getting it together, I was getting results, I was happy. It was what, just a year and a half? It was pretty quick.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 3.32 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-4, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes made his return to Oakland on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk hitting out of the cleanup sport. It was his first time back in the Coliseum since he was dealt to Boston for LHP Jon Lester and LF Jonny Gomes on July 31. The A’s were 228-131 while Cespedes was in Oakland but are 38-63 since the deal.

--1B Miguel Cabrera was the last Tigers position player to get a full day’s rest this season, as he sat out Monday. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus suggested the day game at Oakland following a long flight from Detroit provided an opportunity to rest Cabrera, who has been bothered by a “cranky” ankle of late. Cabrera will take a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s game.

--LF Anthony Gose, who went 1-for-4 on Memorial Day during the Tigers’ 4-0 loss at Oakland, recorded at least one hit in 15 of his past 22 games. He is batting .341 (30-for-88) during that stretch.

--RHP Shane Greene tossed fewer than six innings Monday for the fourth time in 10 starts this season. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 4-0 loss at Oakland. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA in five road starts.

--SS Dixon Machado was promoted to make his major league debut on Memorial Day. He went 0-for-3 and committed an error. Machado, 23, hit .274 (43-for-157) with 19 runs, six doubles, one home run and 16 RBI with Triple-A Toledo.

--LHP David Price looks to break a streak of three straight no-decisions when he starts in Oakland on Tuesday. The Tigers won all three of those starts with Price allowing nine earned runs on 25 hits over 19 2/3 innings. The Tigers are 8-1 during Price’s nine starts this season.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) is set to pitch again Tuesday on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, then take two days off before pitching back-to-back Friday and Saturday. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you don’t score, you don’t win. We didn’t mount much of an attack at all.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers managed just four hits in a 4-0 loss to RHP Jesse Hahn and the A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) left the May 23 game, and he didn’t play May 24-25. He underwent an MRI and had X-rays that showed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters on May 21. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game May 26.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins