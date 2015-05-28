Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was just like old times Wednesday for Detroit Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes at the O.co Coliseum, where he began his major league career with the Oakland A’s in 2012.

Cespedes, who hit 66 home runs for the A‘s, hit one against them for the first time, crushing a three-run shot in the fifth inning of a 3-2 Tigers victory.

“I feel very happy because even though I have a lot of affection for this team, I play for (Detroit) now, and what I want to do is win,” Cespedes said.

The A’s traded Cespedes to Boston for left-hander Jon Lester last July 31. The Red Sox traded Cespedes to Detroit in December as part of a package for pitcher Rick Porcello.

Cespedes was a fan favorite during his time in Oakland, and he was cheered throughout the three-game series.

“Very happy and very honored that these fans still appreciate me,” Cespedes said.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler started the fifth-inning rally with a two-out double off A’s right-hander Dan Otero. A’s manager Bob Melvin had Otero intentionally walk first baseman Miguel Cabrera, bringing Cespedes to the plate. Cespedes made the A’s pay, lining Otero’s 2-2 changeup over the left field fence and giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

“I concentrated a little bit more,” Cespedes said. “I knew I had to do something and demonstrate that I could. I never thought I was going to hit a home run, but I was confident I would do something.”

The Tigers took two of three games from the A‘s, and Cespedes said the Oakland team he faced was much different than the one he left.

“It’s not like it at all,” Cespedes said. “They traded the best players that they had.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, season debut) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-3, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Toledo at Indianapolis, and he is scheduled to throw 80-85 pitches. “Afterward, we’ll make a decision about a second (rehab) start or not,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday before the Tigers’ 3-2 victory against Oakland. Verlander, on the disabled list all season, threw 70 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in a simulated game Tuesday.

--RHP Buck Farmer will be called up debut Thursday to make his season debut for the Tigers at Anaheim. Farmer, 24, went 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four games (two starts) for Detroit last year. This year, he was 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Toledo.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his sixth home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run shot in the fifth inning of a 3-2 victory against Oakland, his first major league team. Cespedes hit 66 home runs for the A’s before they traded him to Boston last July.

--RHP Alfredo Simon missed his scheduled start Wednesday against Oakland to be with his ill father. Simon was placed on the bereavement list. “We were aware Alfredo’s dad was ill,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was originally going to pitch today and then (leave the team), but he had to leave immediately because his dad took a turn for the worse.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-4 and snapped his 13-game hitting streak Wednesday in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory against Oakland. He struck out three times and walked.

--RHP Alex Wilson made his first career major league start Wednesday, filling in for RHP Alfredo Simon against Oakland. Simon went on the bereavement list and left the team to be with his ill father. Wilson pitched three shutout innings and didn’t allow a hit. He struck out one, walked one and threw 43 pitches. Wilson’s first 68 major league appearances came in relief -- 56 with Boston in 2013-14 and 12 this season with Detroit.

--LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Toledo to fill the roster spot that opened when RHP Alfredo Simon left the team to be with his ill father and went on the bereavement list. Ryan, who arrived at the O.co Coliseum less than two hours before the start of Detroit’s afternoon game against Oakland, allowed one run on three hits over three innings of relief and got the win in Detroit’s 3-2 victory. Ryan went 0-5 with a 4.67 ERA in nine starts for the Mud Hens.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) didn’t play for the fourth consecutive game Wednesday. “It’s still swollen,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Iglesias’ knee. “I saw it yesterday. He did take B.P. and was able to take ground balls right at him. It only bothers him when he’s running. He was a pinch-hit option last night. When he thinks he can play, he’ll play. When he’s on the field, he brings a lot of energy defensively and offensively.”

--INF Dixon Machado had his first major league hit Wednesday, lining a single off A’s LHP Sean Doolittle in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 3-2 victory against Oakland. Machado went 1-for-3 with a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went out early and played catch. I waited until the game started and then I got on the mound. It’s a long relief appearance for me.” -- RHP Alex Wilson, who pitched three scoreless innings in a spot start Wednesday, helping the Tigers earn a 3-2 win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) left the May 23 game, and he didn’t play May 24-27. He underwent an MRI and had X-rays that showed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26, and he will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

