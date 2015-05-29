Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Buck Farmer experienced the peaks and valleys of major league pitching in less than six innings during his season debut Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Farmer conceded two home runs in the first two innings, and he ended his outing by allowing three more runs in his final inning. In between, the 24-year old from Conyers, Ga. retired nine successive batters and 12 of 13.

As he was about to throw his first major league pitches since September, Farmer took several deep breaths before facing shortstop Erick Aybar, who saw a fastball the topped out at 95 mph before lining a single to right field on a 2-2 pitch. One out later, designated hitter Albert Pujols sent an 82 mph sinker into the stands down the left field line for a two-run home run.

In the second inning, left fielder Matt Joyce propelled the first pitch he saw from Farmer, a 93 mph fastball, into the right field bleachers for a solo homer. Later that inning, the Angels put runners at first and third, but Farmer struck out second baseman Johnny Giavotella and induced a double play from Aybar, then retired the next seven hitters.

“I think after the Pujols home run, he was upset with himself,” catcher James McCann said about Farmer. “We just tried to get him to relax and know that his stuff is good enough, he doesn’t need to try and make it better.”

Farmer relied on that advice when he faced Pujols in the third inning. This time, Pujols hit a deep flyout.

“That ball was out over the plate,” Farmer said. “Then again, it was down.”

In his five-plus innings, Farmer gave up seven runs, nine hits and a walk while striking out one in getting the loss. Nevertheless, he found something useful amid the statistical debris.

“I can take away those two good innings that I had,” he said. “I can tell myself to work off those two innings by working off my fastball down in the zone, knees or below. That’s how you get people out.”

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus believes Farmer’s season debut does not define his potential.

“Tonight wasn’t his best night,” Ausmus said, “but he’s got some good nights ahead of him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-5, 6.12 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-3, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Buck Farmer, called up Thursday for his season debut, took the loss against the Angels. He induced nine groundouts in his five-plus innings and retired nine successive batters between the second and fifth innings. However, he allowed seven runs and nine hits, including two home runs, while walking one and striking out one.

--INF Dixon Machado was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, one day after he got his first major league hit. Machado lined a single off Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 3-2 victory. Machado went 1-for-7 in his three games with Detroit. He was no longer needed because SS Jose Iglesias returned from a knee injury.

--SS Jose Iglesias returned to the starting lineup Thursday night after missing the previous four games with a bruised bone in his left knee. Iglesias was responsible for both of the Tigers’ runs in a 12-2 loss to the Angels. He scored in the third inning when 1B Miguel Cabrera was hit on the right foot with the bases loaded, and he hit a run-scoring double in the ninth. He also walked and finished 1-for-3.

--CF Anthony Gose saw his seven-game hitting streak end Thursday night. Gose went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in the Tigers’ 12-2 loss to the Angels. Gose’s .329 average ranked seventh in the American League.

--C James McCann was the only member of the Tigers to get more than one hit Thursday night. McCann went 2-for-4, and he has accumulated hits in 15 of his past 22 games. During that span, the rookie is batting .333 (26-for-78), raising his average to .290.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez seeks to return to his form of his past two seasons. In 2013 and 2014, Sanchez won 22 games while allowing opponents to hit no better than .229. This year, however, he has as many losses as he did all of last season. He also has conceded just seven fewer runs than in 2014 and is letting opposing batters hit .268.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t really do much. We didn’t pitch great and we just didn’t hit. You’re not going to win many games when you’re not hitting or pitching.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on the Tigers’ performance Thursday during their 12-2 loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) left the May 23 game, and he didn’t play May 24-27. He was back in the lineup May 28.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26, and he will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon (bereavement list)

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins