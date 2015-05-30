Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is working out in Florida, rehabbing the inflamed left knee that has kept him out of the lineup since May 18.

Martinez plans to meet with the team in Detroit next week to figure out the next course of action, but as of now there is no timetable for his return.

“I think it’s probably too early to try to predict,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Martinez was hitting .216 with one homer and 15 RBIs when he went down, but the club surely will miss the production expected of him. Martinez finished second in the American League MVP voting last year after hitting .335 with 32 homers, 103 RBIs and a major league-leading .974 OPS.

If it turns out the Tigers will be without Martinez for an extended period of time, they could be interested in trading for the Phillies Ryan Howard.

Howard is hitting .256 with 10 homers, 24 RBIs and an .817 OPS, but the biggest obstacle to a Howard trade is his contract. Howard, 35, is making $25 million this year and will make $25 million next season. He has a $23 million club option with a $10 million buyout for 2017.

Without Martinez, the Tigers have used five different players in the DH spot, batting a combined .245 (12 for 49) with one homer and five RBIs in 13 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-3, 4.27 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-4, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene will start Saturday against the Angels. Greene has just one win in his last seven starts, giving up 27 earned runs in 36 innings during that stretch. He has never faced the Angels in his career.

--C James McCann has hit safely in 15 of 23 games, batting .325 (26 for 80) along the way. With a .284 average, he ranks second among all American League rookies (minimum 75 at-bats).

--RHP Al Alburquerque has thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings, covering his last 12 appearances. He has lowered his ERA from 11.37 to 3.72 during that stretch, striking out 11 and walking three.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up two runs on six hits and two walks, and struck out nine to match a season-high, but got the loss in a 2-0 setback to the Angels. Despite the loss, it was a step in the right direction for Sanchez, who was coming off two consecutive bad starts. “He seemed to have a determination,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “When he came off the mound between innings, he had a look in his eyes. He needed to prove to himself he wasn’t the pitcher that people had seen in his last couple starts.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ian’s an excellent second baseman. He just happened to make an error today at a tough time.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Ian Kinzler after a loss to the Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26, and he will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon (bereavement list)

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins