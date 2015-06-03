Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers were afraid they would lose Hernan Perez if they placed him on waivers. Those fears were realized on Tuesday.

Perez’s Tigers career came to an abrupt end when he was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Detroit was hoping he would clear waivers so it could send the struggling 24-year-old infielder to the minors. Perez, who was out of options, had just two hits in 33 at-bats in a backup role.

“We had talked to clubs beforehand and there was not a lot of interest (in a trade) at this time. Minimal is the way we’d describe it, which is understandable,” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “We’ve always liked Hernan and think he has a chance to be a good player. But he was stuck in a role that really didn’t fit for him at this point. As a young player, it’s hard to do that. We were hopeful we could run him through (waivers) and let him play Triple-A.”

Perez spent most of last season with the Toledo Mud Hens, batting .287 with 69 runs scored, six home runs and 53 RBIs in 133 games. He couldn’t adjust to playing sporadically and the club felt it had to do something when he went hitless in three starts during last week’s West Coast trip.

“I like him a lot,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s just stuck in a rut where he’s not playing and he’s not going to be able to fix himself unless he plays. I was hoping he would get through waivers, go to Toledo, stay with the organization and play and get himself right.”

He’ll instead be going through that process in the Brewers organization. The Tigers replaced him with 34-year-old journeyman infielder Josh Wilson, who was playing in Toledo. Wilson has 410 games of major-league experience and is used to serving in a backup role.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for him playing or not playing,” Ausmus said. “He’s been through that before basically his whole major-league career.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-2, 1.82 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-6, 5.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez gets the start against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night after a strong performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. He bounced back from two poor outings by holding the Angels to two runs in seven innings while striking out nine, yet still suffered his sixth loss this season. Sanchez gave up another home run that night, the 12th he’s surrendered this season and sixth in the last three starts. He’s 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in five career starts against Oakland.

--OF Daniel Fields was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, though he probably won’t last the week. Fields was promoted with Rajai Davis getting placed on paternity leave. Fields, the son of former Tiger Bruce Fields, played 575 minor-league games before finally getting his first promotion. He was leading the International League with 33 runs scored, seven triples and 25 extra-base hits.

--RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Farmer, who was called up to replace injured starter Kyle Lobstein, was pounded in his only start. He allowed seven runs, including two home runs, in five innings in a 12-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He had an 11.57 ERA in four major-league appearances last season with the Tigers.

--INF Josh Wilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Wilson is a career .226 hitter who has appeared in 410 major-league games, including 24 with Texas last season. He was playing mostly second base with the Mud Hens but will also fill in at short and third for Detroit. He was batting .291 with no homers and 10 RBIs in 37 games with the Mud Hens.

--CF Rajai Davis was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday and is not expected to play in the three-game series with Oakland. GM Dave Dombrowski said Davis would likely rejoin the team on Friday in Chicago when it opens a three-game series with the White Sox. Davis is batting .269 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 37 games this season.

--RHP Justin Verlander will make another rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Verlander, who has been on the disabled list since March 29 with biceps tendinitis, pitched 2 2/3 innings with the Mud Hens on Sunday and alllowed three runs on six hits while throwing 79 pitches. If all goes well, Verlander will return to the Tigers’ rotation some time next week.

--C Alex Avila began baseball activities on Tuesday by hitting off a batting tee and doing soft toss. Avila is on the 15-day disabled list with a loose body in his left knee. He will have a rehab assignment before he rejoins the Tigers. Avila is hitting .200 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

--SS Hernan Perez was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Perez was out of options and the club hoped to get him through waivers so that he could play in the minor leagues. Perez had just two hits in 33 at-bats with 11 strikeouts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s fair to say we’re struggling. I don’t think that’s a stretch by any means. When you are struggling, things like that (Ian Kinsler’s play) happen. On the night you hit, the other team hits more. On the night you don’t hit, the other team scrapes out one. You need an out to get out of an inning, you can’t get the out. That’s just what happens when you’re struggling. Anaheim was a slap in the face, this was a punch in the gut.” - Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after Detroit suffered its fifth straight loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31. He is scheduled to make another rehab start with Toledo on June 6.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. No date is set for his return.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities on June 2, but no date is set for his return.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis (paternity leave)

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins

OF Daniel Fields