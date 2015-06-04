Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Ian Kinsler has no problem with his current role as the Detroit Tigers’ No. 5 hitter.

Manager Brad Ausmus made the move to shake his team from its offensive doldrums and energize the slumping Kinsler, who normally bats second.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias was inserted Kinsler’s usual spot. It had no effect Tuesday, as both went 0-for-4 in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the Oakland A‘s. The change didn’t help much on Wednesday, either, as Iglesias went 1-for-4 and Kinsler went hitless again in four at-bats. Detroit lost its sixth straight, 6-1.

”I think that’s a good spot for me, in between two power hitters, (Yoenis) Cespedes and J.D. (Martinez),“ said Kinsler, who is buried in a 3-for-42 (.071) slide. ”Hopefully, I can make some things happen for those guys -- get into scoring position, move runners, set them up, whatever it takes.

“We just came from L.A. and saw Kole Calhoun was hitting fourth (for the Angels), and he’s not a cleanup hitter. But he’s hitting fourth in that lineup and it’s working, so it’s not necessarily that you have to put a prototypical hitter in every single spot in the lineup. You just want to make sure that it’s running smoothly and producing runs. It comes down to producing runs.”

Runs have been difficult to come by since Detroit went on a West Coast trip last week. The Tigers scored 14 runs during the seven-game swing while going 2-5, and nearly half those runs came in an 8-6 loss to the Angels on Saturday night.

Ausmus decided after Sunday’s night 4-2 defeat at Anaheim that he needed to shake things up.

“Things weren’t working, so we looked at it and tried to find some way to mix it up and somehow create more runs,” he said. “The idea of Kinsler in the middle of those guys, he makes a little bit more contact, and that might help. We’re going through this patch where we’re not scoring runs, but by all indicators we should score runs over the long haul. It means in my mind if we haven’t scored runs recently, somebody’s going to have to pay down the line.”

There’s a big hole in the middle of the order, where designated hitter Victor Martinez normally protects No. 3 hitter Miguel Cabrera. Martinez is on the disabled list with left knee inflammation. Cespedes and Martinez are taking turns trying to fill that void.

Putting Kinsler between them wasn’t a consideration until the offense kept shooting blanks. Detroit was shut out twice on the West Coast, including a complete-game performance by Oakland’s Jesse Hahn, who faces the Tigers again Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve got to see how it goes,” Ausmus said of the lineup switch. “Even a whole series is an insufficient sample. The length of time for this lineup depends on how it performs and the return of an injured player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 2-5, 3.77 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-4, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez had what manager Brad Ausmus described as a “decent outing” Wednesday, but he still took his seventh loss of the season. Sanchez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in seven innings against Oakland. He has given up at least four earned runs in five of his past seven home starts. “He’s kind of been hot-cold, hot-cold, but it’s not like this was a terrible outing,” Ausmus said. “The last time out, he gave up two runs in Anaheim (to the Los Angeles Angels), and this time he gave up four in seven innings.”

--RHP Shane Greene heads into his start against Oakland on Thursday afternoon trying to shake the memory of his worst outing this season. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings Saturday, two more long balls than he allowed in his first nine starts combined. He has lost four of his last five decisions, though he posted quality outings in four of his five starts at Comerica Park this season. He lost to the A’s two starts ago, giving up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Bruce Rondon made a rehab appearance at Triple A Toledo on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. He has pitched six games for the Mud Hens, spanning 5 2/3 innings. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since Opening Day with biceps tendinitis. Rondon appears close to being activated and eventually could emerge as the main setup man to closer Joakim Soria.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits Wednesday, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 22 games. During that stretch, Cabrera is hitting .338 with 13 runs, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He drove in the Tigers’ lone run with a double. He leads the American League in on-base percentage at .439.

--RHP Angel Nesbitt had another shaky outing and is in danger of losing his roster spot. Nesbitt hit two batters and walked another in the ninth inning against Oakland on Wednesday while allowing one run and retiring one hitter. He gave up a grand slam to Ben Zobrist on Tuesday and has allowed at least one run in four of his last five appearances. Nesbitt could be ticketed to the minors when RHP Bruce Rondon is ready to come off the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The effort’s there. These guys are here early, working their tails off. The guys who are scuffling, they feel awful because they feel like they’re not helping their teammates. The effort’s there and the talent’s there, so you assume over 162 games and six months that it all shines through.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ sixth consecutive defeat, a 6-1 loss to the A’s on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his sixth rehab appearance June 2, and he could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31. He is scheduled to make another rehab start with Toledo on June 6.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. No date is set for his return.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2, but no date is set for his return.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis (paternity leave)

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins

OF Daniel Fields