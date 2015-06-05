Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Reinforcements are on the way for a Detroit Tigers team in desperate need of a jolt.

Cleanup hitter Victor Martinez, starting pitcher Justin Verlander, relief pitcher Bruce Rondon and catcher Alex Avila are all showing significant progress as they try to work their way off the disabled list. The Tigers need all the help they can get after dropping seven straight.

Martinez, who was sidelined by inflammation in his surgically-repaired left knee, took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday and will do so again on Friday. If all goes well, he’s expected to return to Detroit on Tuesday for the next homestand. He won’t be activated until he shows he can run the bases without any issues.

The switch-hitting Martinez has been a shell of himself batting from the left side because of knee pain, hitting .141 in 85 at-bats. That prompted the DL stint.

“His physical therapist down there said he’s been running extremely well, as good as he’s seen him run,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

Verlander will make his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and throw 85-90 pitches. He could rejoin the rotation next week after missing the first two-plus months with a right triceps strain.

“I‘m a little more at ease with his health,” Ausmus said. “I feel like his health has moved in the right direction, so now it’s about refining his pitching and (throwing) multiple innings.”

Rondon, who had Tommy John surgery last year and developed biceps tendinitis this spring, could be activated for the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. He made six rehab appearances at Toledo and was in the Tigers’ clubhouse on Thursday. He could eventually take the eighth-inning setup role.

Avila, who has a loose body in his left knee, will take batting practice in Chicago. He could return at some point this month.

“We’re on the mend, slowly but surely,” Ausmus said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-6, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will throw 85-90 pitches in his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Verlander, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 29 with a right triceps strain, pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab start on Sunday and allowed three runs. If he doesn’t experience any setbacks, he will rejoin the Tigers’ rotation next week.

--RHP Shane Greene had another subpar outing Thursday, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings during his previous start. He has lost five of his last six decisions and his ERA has spiked to 5.40. “We need Shane to get back to where he was a couple of starts ago,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “When he’s right, he keeps the ball below the waist. Right now, he’s having trouble doing that.”

--DH Victor Martinez took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday and is expected to do so again on Friday. He will return to Detroit on Tuesday if there are no setbacks, though he needs to show he can run the bases pain-free before he’s activated from the 15-day disabled list. Martinez was sidelined with inflammation in his surgically-repaired left knee.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes left Thursday’s game in the top of the third with flu-like symptoms. His status for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox is questionable. He grounded out in his only at-bat, dropping his average to .285. Cespedes has been batting cleanup in the absence of Victor Martinez.

--RHP Angel Nesbitt is the prime candidate to lose his roster spot in the likely event Bruce Rondon is activated from the disabled list this weekend. Nesbitt hit two batters and walked another while getting just one out against Oakland on Wednesday. He gave up a grand slam to the A’s Ben Zobrist the previous night. He has allowed a run in four of his last five outings. “He looks out of whack mechanically more than anything,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--OF Daniel Fields was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday’s game. He made his major league debut earlier in the afternoon when Yoenis Cespedes left the game with flu-like symptoms. Fields committed an error and struck out looking twice, but salvaged his day with a ninth-inning double. He played in 575 minor league games before the call-up. Rajai Davis will come off the paternity list for the weekend series against the White Sox after missing the last three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need Shane to get back to where he was a couple of starts ago. When he’s right, he keeps the ball below the waist. Right now, he’s having trouble doing that.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Shane Greene after a loss to the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. No date is set for his return.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (flu-like symptoms) left the June 4 game in the top of the third. His status for June 5-7 is questionable.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his sixth rehab appearance June 2, and he could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31. He is scheduled to make another rehab start with Toledo on June 6.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2, but no date is set for his return.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis (paternity leave)

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins