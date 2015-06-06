Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - The best case scenario for the struggling Detroit Tigers is a collective offensive revival.

But it’s more likely that manager Brad Ausmus will have to keep tinkering with his lineup until the Tigers shake out of a slump.

“You have the personnel you have,” said Ausmus, whose team had lost seven straight entering the opener of a three-game series in Chicago. “There’s only so much you can do. If any chunk of those guys all heat up together, our offense will be tremendous.”

Detroit (28-28) has now lost eight straight after a 4-3 loss in 11 innings Friday as reliever Alex Wilson hit White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia with a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Adam Eaton with the winning run.

“I’ve been through it before,” Ausmus said. “These things happen in this game. This game will rip your heart out at times. But I think everybody in this clubhouse knows we’re a good team and this is just a bad stretch.”

In the meantime, Ausmus moved personnel around again, moving shortstop Jose Iglesias from second to ninth in the order while second baseman Ian Kinsler went from fifth to second.

“After watching the lineup that way, I like it better the other way,” Ausmus said prior to Friday’s game.

He also had leadoff batter Rajai Davis back on board after paternity leave and was in the starting lineup. Davis went 1-for-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 4-2, 3.15 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-4, 4.81 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

-LHP Kyle Ryan (1-0) had no decision in his first start of the season and just his second appearance overall. He worked seven full innings and gave up just two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four. Ryan has a 1.50 ERA in six career road appearances and is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA all-time at U.S. Cellular Field.

-1B Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-4 but walked once to extend his on-base streak to 24 games. It’s his longest since he reached base safely in 32 straight games from July 20-August 29, 2013.

-CF Rajai Davis was back with the team following paternity leave and led off as the Tigers opened a three-game weekend series in Chicago. Davis went 1-for-5 in his return and his now batting .265

-OF Daniel Fields was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday’s game, opening the way for activation of CF Rajai Davis. The Detroit native appeared in one game, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Before being called up he was hitting .271 with three home runs and 21 RBIs at Toledo.

-SS Jose Inglesias went 2-for-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season. He is batting .425 off left-handers for the season and is .329 for the season through 46 games.

-LHP David Price (4-2, 3.15 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season on Saturday and looks to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 31. He gave up four runs on eight hits in that contest, while striking out six and walking four. Price had won six straight starts until the setback.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been through it before. These things happen in this game. This game will rip your heart out at times. But I think everybody in this clubhouse knows we’re a good team and this is just a bad stretch.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after his team lost its eight straight game when a hit batsmen forced in the White Sox’s game-winning run in the 11th inning on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (flu-like symptoms) left the June 4 game. His status for June 5-7 is questionable.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. No date is set for his return.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his sixth rehab appearance June 2, and he could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on May 31. He is scheduled to make another rehab start with Toledo on June 6.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2, but no date is set for his return.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins