Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Victor Martinez has come back to Detroit. His return to the lineup remains a mystery.

Martinez, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 19 with left knee inflammation, was back in the Tigers’ clubhouse after going through a rehab program at the team’s spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in February to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and was bothered by knee pain during the first seven weeks of the season. The switch-hitting designated hitter was batting .141 from the left side because of his inability to drive off his back leg.

He took two batting practices sessions in Lakeland and will take more BP in the coming days. He’ll also try to show he can run the bases without any pain. Once he reaches that point, he’ll likely require a minor league rehab assignment to get some at-bats.

“I feel way better than when I left, no doubt about it, but I don’t know the time(table),” he said. “I‘m able to put a lot more weight on it. I just want to be here and keep doing my stuff here with the guys. Good or bad, I want to be part of it. It’s tough for me to be away.”

Manager Brad Ausmus will know Martinez is ready to play again by the spring in his step. The video he saw from Martinez’s Lakeland sessions was encouraging.

“There’s not a huge build-up process,” Ausmus said. “I was actually more curious how he looked running. There were times here, even when he didn’t feel great, that he looked normal in BP.”

Having Martinez return to 2014 form would go a long way toward solving the Tigers’ offensive issues. He batted .335 with a career-high 32 home runs and 103 RBIs, providing ideal lineup protection to Miguel Cabrera.

But the 36-year-old Martinez is resigned to the fact he’ll have to monitor his knee closely in the long term.

“This is something I have to work through the rest of my career,” he said. “It’s my third surgery in that same knee and it’s something you just can’t forget about. Even if you feel good, that’s when I believe the problems start coming again. You start feeling good, you lay off a little bit and here it comes again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-4, 3.04 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-5, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will make his first start of the season against Cleveland on Saturday, manager Brad Ausmus said. Verlander has been on the 15-day disabled list since late in spring training with a right triceps strain. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday after making two rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo. Verlander will pitch in-between David Price and Alfredo Simon during the Indians series.

--RHP Shane Greene has lost his last three starts and will try to turn things around against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Greene allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland on Thursday. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings during his previous start. He has been working on lowering his arm slot since his last start in an effort to get the ball down more consistently.

--C Alex Avila, who has been on 15-day disabled list since May 8 with a loose body in his left knee, had an MRI on Monday after experiencing soreness during the team’s trip to Chicago over the weekend. He had just started taking batting practice while strengthening his knee on a special treadmill. “It doesn’t seem to be anything alarming at this point,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Avila’s rehab program will be halted for the time being. “He’s kind of in a holding pattern,” Ausmus added.

--CF Rajai Davis played a stellar all-around game on Tuesday in Detroit’s 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Davis robbed Cubs catcher David Ross of a two-run homer in the second. He was also a sparkplug offensively from the leadoff spot, rapping two extra-base hits and scoring twice. David, who now has seven multi-hit games, is tied for the American League lead with five triples.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in the Tigers’ 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He allowed six hits and struck out seven while recording his first victory since May 14. Sanchez, who was aided by two outfield plays that saved three runs, felt he had all of his pitches working.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I‘m able to locate my fastball, I can do more with the rest of my stuff.” -- Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in a 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Toledo on May 31 and June 6. He threw a bullpen session on June 9 and is scheduled to make his season debut on June 13.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI on June 8. His rehab has been halted until the soreness disappears.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. No date is set for his return.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his seventh rehab appearance June 6, and he could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins