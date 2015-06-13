Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander, a workhorse for Detroit since breaking in as a rookie in 2006, will make his first start of the season Saturday afternoon for the Tigers.

Tigers fans should not expect miracles.

“That’s fair,” manager Brad Ausmus said on the eve of the formerly sturdy right-hander’s debut. “But I hope he does well.”

The perception is that Verlander has for two seasons been on the start of a slow slide to oblivion, his 100 mph fastball an increasingly distant memory. And if not oblivion, then at least to mediocrity.

This, of course, discounts the considerable weapons the 32-year-old has at his disposal (not including Kate Upton) and the immense pride and ego of a pitcher used to pitching in and winning big games.

Even though it robbed him of 10 weeks of starts, we’re not talking about a major arm injury putting Verlander on the disabled list for the first time in his career. It was a sore right triceps, not Tommy John surgery or a more serious labrum operation.

Verlander felt in spring training he was getting the sharpness back in his control and his pitches, something that too frequently was absent as he came back from core muscle surgery during the winter prior to the 2014 season.

He felt his curve was the best it’s been in a couple of seasons during the second of his two rehab starts.

But the pudding comes off the stove on Saturday. Verlander, among many, is anxious to see how it tastes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 7-5, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander was scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday afternoon against the visiting Cleveland Indians. Verlander has been out since late March with a stubborn right triceps injury that was slow to heal. Verlander’s season should not be judged on this outing. “That’s fair,” manager Brad Ausmus said on the eve of Verlander’s debut. “But I hope he does well.”

--LHP David Price turned in his second complete game in a row Friday night, throwing a seven-hit shutout at the Cleveland Indians. He dedicated the win to his friend and neighbor RHP Shane Greene, who just got sent down by the Tigers. “We hang out together,” Price said. “I invite him over all the time to be with (girlfriend) Tiffany and my dog. I like to try to take some of his money at pool. On the day he got sent down (to the minors), he asked to sit in the friends section and watch me pitch. He had a David Price shirt on. That’s special, to me. I didn’t want him burying his head.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera wasn’t around to talk about the mammoth three-run home run he hit into the television camera stand in deep center field in the sixth inning. Cabrera is not fond of talking about his own exploits and often will delay coming out to face the media after he does something impressive in a game. “He has power to all fields,” Price said, “and he shows it in batting practice every day. He’ll hit one to right, right center, center and left -- all in four swings.” Cabrera also added an RBI double in the eighth.

--LHP Ian Krol was brought up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, giving Detroit three left-handers in its bullpen. “It was because he was pitching well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Cleveland isn’t as left-handed (heavy) as it was.” “Being healthy is a big thing,” said Krol, who was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in 14 games for the Mud Hens. “It was definitely great to work on my curveball. Every outing I was trying to throw five to 10 of them.”

--RHP Shane Greene was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday to create a roster space for LHP Ian Krol. Greene started out great for Detroit, allowing one run in three starts. But in the 10 since he had an ERA above 8.50. “I still think he has a bright future,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ll be shocked if he isn’t back. But this is as much to get him away from the bright lights, so he can work on things.” Greene has some mechanical issues to deal with in terms of where his front shoulder and back shoulder are during his delivery. He’s been leaving too many balls up in the strike zone and without much movement.

--RHP Angel Nesbitt was optioned back to the minor leagues Friday night before the Tigers activated RHP Justin Verlander to make his first start of the season. Nesbitt was available to pitch Friday night a complete game by LHP David Price made it unnecessary. “I’ll be surprised if he’s not back,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s too quality of a pitcher and too quality of a person not to be. He’s had a rough time recently. We want him to get back to what he was doing earlier.”

--RF J.D. Martinez was absent from Detroit’s starting lineup Friday night against Cleveland. “It was as much to give him two days off in a row as anything else,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Detroit did not play Thursday. Martinez ended up pinch-hitting in the eighth inning and playing right field in the ninth.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will remain with Detroit and take the spot of RHP Shane Greene, optioned to the minors, on Tuesday against Cincinnati. “He’s going to stay in the rotation,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’ll pitch Tuesday. He’s pitched well enough since we brought him up to stick around.” He was effective in a spot start and then in relief of Greene on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wow, wow and wow.” -- DH Rajai Davis, who was on first base Friday when 1B Miguel Cabrera hit his mammoth shot to deep center for a three-run homer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. Verlander had an MRI April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He threw two 15-pitch innings without batters May 21. He pitched a simulated game May 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Toledo on May 31 and June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 9, and he is scheduled to be activated to make his season debut June 13.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI on June 8. His rehab was halted until the soreness disappears.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. No date is set for his return.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his seventh rehab appearance June 6, and he could rejoin the Tigers in mid-June.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins