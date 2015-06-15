Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s solid showing in his first major league start of the season was good news to a Detroit Tigers rotation badly in need of it.

David Price is a large brick in the Detroit rotation wall, and Alfredo Simon is giving the Tigers consistently solid outings, but the mortar was crumbling with the other starters, one of whom was replaced when right-hander Shane Greene was optioned to the minors Friday.

Left-hander Kyle Ryan will replace Greene on an interim basis, but no one can call how that one will turn out. How quickly -- and if -- Greene can get his mechanical issues straightened out with Triple-A Toledo will be a factor.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez is falling far short of expectations, and his 4-7 record closely matches his ratio of good starts to bad so far.

Having Verlander back to string solid starts together would be a big plus for a rotation that had a 24-24 record and 4.00 record after an 8-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Verlander went five innings Saturday in his debut, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

“He brings a lot of energy,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He lifts up the team. He lifts up the crowd.”

Verlander reached back for a little extra in the fifth inning and got it -- but the cost was his command.

“I’ve got some work to do before my next start,” Verlander said, “not throwing so much as building up my legs. I exerted more energy than I have yet (in that fifth inning). I could tell I was putting more into it than I had.”

A key for Verlander was exhibiting more patience than was expected from a workhorse getting back on track. He was able to spot his fastball with some precision, mix in a large percentage of changeups and curves plus a few sliders.

He showed the kind of concentration and self-control he exhibits in big games.

“Maybe in the whole process (of rehabilitation from an inflamed right triceps) I learned a little bit of patience,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jon Moscot, 1-1, 4.91 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 4-7, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Toledo. He has been out since May 19 due to left knee inflammation.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) made what could be his last rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Toledo, throwing a scoreless inning. In nine rehab games (8 2/3 innings), he is 1-2 with a 10.38 ERA.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez makes his fourth career start against Cincinnati when Detroit hosts the Reds on Monday for the start of a pair of games in each city. Sanchez has not faced Cincinnati since 2010, when he lost in his only start against the Reds. He is 1-2 lifetime with a 3.94 ERA in three starts versus the Reds.

--RHP Alfredo Simon pitched five shutout innings Sunday but wasn’t brought back for a sixth following a rain delay of nearly two hours. Simon is now 7-3 with a 2.58 ERA and looking for a second straight All-Star Game selection. “I hope I have a chance to go,” said Simon, who won’t be facing his former team, Cincinnati, since his turn sandwiches the four-game series. Simon said he was hoping to get to face his ex-teammates.

--3B Nick Castellanos did not play Sunday, although manager Brad Ausmus said it was more about getting 3B Andrew Romine in the lineup than the fact his regular is slumping. Castellanos is in an 0-for-9 slump and is batting just .229 over his past 29 games. “He’s working on some things with his hands,” Ausmus said. “When you make changes, sometimes it takes time.” Castellanos appears a little lost and confused at the plate, swinging at pitches out of the strike zone and not displaying the patience a confident hitter shows.

--OF Rajai Davis will mark the 1,000th game played of his major league career the next time he gets into action. Davis, who didn’t play Sunday, has been productive as a regularly used fourth outfielder. He played in 44 of the Tigers first 62 games.

--1B Miguel Cabrera has hit 900 feet worth of home runs in the past three games. Cabrera hit a three-run shot to center Friday night that struck the porch of the television camera stand and added a solo home run Sunday just to the left of that spot. Typically, Cabrera didn’t want to talk about his hits. “It doesn’t matter how far you hit them,” he said. “We won, that’s what’s important.”

--RF J.D. Martinez might not have the distance 1B Miguel Cabrera had, but he did match the slugger with two home runs in Detroit’s three-game series against Cleveland. Martinez took a hanging 1-2 curveball out to right-center in the sixth inning Sunday to expand a 2-0 Tigers lead to 5-0 against Cleveland. His 12th home run of the season gave him an eight-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To hit a ball over the center field wall here, that’s a feat I can’t accomplish.” -- 2B Ian Kinsler, on 1B Miguel Cabrera’s long homer Sunday in the Tigers’ 8-1 win over the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI on June 8. His rehab was halted until the soreness disappears.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 14.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on May 21. He made his ninth rehab appearance June 14, and he could rejoin the Tigers in mid-June.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins