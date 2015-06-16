Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Jose Iglesias has gone from the forgotten man to a serious All-Star contender.

The 25-year-old shortstop missed all of last season with shin fractures in both of his legs. No one quite knew how well his body would hold up to regular duty but he’s been nothing short of dazzling.

Along with his usual eye-popping defense, he’s been a steady force at the plate, batting .341 in 54 games. He doesn’t have quite enough at-bats yet to qualify for the batting title, but that should soon change.

“The key has just been playing,” he said on Monday. “I‘m just glad to be healthy. My only concern was the fractures I used to have but those things have passed and I‘m 100 percent now, so that’s great.”

Iglesias’ bat has shown no signs of slowing down, as he’s gotten a hit in 16 of his last 18 games despite normally batting at or near the bottom of the order. He’s kept his approach simple, just trying to make contact and avoid empty at-bats. Only nine of his 61 hits have gone for extra bases, but he’s struck out just 18 times in 179 official at-bats while drawing 12 walks.

“I don’t know if I‘m going to keep it up, those type of numbers, but I’ll give my best effort for the team each and every day,” he said. “It’s difficult, especially when you’re off for a full year, to get back in your baseball rhythm. I was lucky enough to have a great spring training, get some at-bats and get myself as ready as possible to start the season with the team.”

A strong argument can be made that Iglesias deserves to start at shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game. Not only does he have the highest batting average among starting AL shortstops, he also possesses the highest defensive WAR rating (1.0 on ESPN’s rankings).

With eight Kansas City Royals currently leading the ballot at their respective positions, it’s unlikely Iglesias will get a starting nod but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get chosen as a reserve. That’s quite a turnaround from last season, when all he could do was sit around and wait for his legs to heal.

“It would be a privilege representing the Detroit Tigers and it would be an absolute privilege for myself,” he said of that possibility.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-2, 4.01 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan will make his second major league start this season and third overall when he opposes Cincinnati on Tuesday. He is getting the opportunity because Kyle Lobstein is on the disabled list and Shane Greene was sent to Triple-A Toledo last week to straighten out mechanical issues. Ryan was impressive in his first start, holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs on three hits in seven innings on June 5. Ryan, who has never previously faced the Reds, made a three-inning relief appearance last week against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits in three innings.

--RHP Bruce Rondon was recalled from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, then optioned back to the Mud Hens on Monday. He made nine rehab outings with the Mud Hens, going 1-2 with a 10.38 ERA. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday, though he allowed two runners. “He’s just got to keep pitching,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Rondon, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year. “He’s certainly got the ability to pitch at this level. I think he’s ready to start pitching and have it mean something.”

--RF J.D. Martinez homered for the third straight game on Monday. His two-run homer against Cincinnati reliever Nate Adcock gave Detroit a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning of a 6-0 victory. He also had a stretch of three consecutive games with a homer last June. He singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez tossed his first complete-game shutout in more than two years against Cincinnati on Monday. He allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven. His last shutout was a one-hitter against Minnesota on May 24, 2013. He has not given up a run in his last 20 2/3 innings. “He was kind of up and down, hot and cold, for a while,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But the last couple starts have been good and quite frankly, I hope it’s a momentum builder, a confidence builder.”

--DH Victor Martinez had two singles in four at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Monday. It was his second rehab game, as he had one hit in four plate appearances the previous day. Martinez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, is expected to rejoin the Tigers for their weekend series against the New York Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the last two starts he’s been very good. ... I hope it’s a momentum builder, a confidence builder. His stuff is every bit as good as what you saw tonight.” -- manager Brad Ausmus, on Anibal Sanchez’s outing on Monday against the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. His rehab was halted until the soreness disappears.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 14.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins