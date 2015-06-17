Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander wants to help his own cause in a big way Thursday.

The Detroit Tiger flame thrower makes his second start of the season in a National League park, which means he’ll be coming to bat. He got the first two hits of his major league career last season, both of them singles. Now, he’s dreaming of going for extra-bases at Cincinnati.

“I’ve gotten the hit,” he said. “Now we’re looking on to bigger and better things.”

Verlander and David Price, who pitches on Wednesday, have been taking batting practice over the past week to prepare for their plate appearances. Neither has done much damage in their careers. Verlander is 2-for-32 with 10 sacrifices. Price is 2-for-31 and hasn’t had a hit since 2010.

Getting his first victory of the season would be a more meaningful accomplishment for Verlander, who was activated from the disabled list last week after recovering from a right triceps strain. His first outing was promising, as he allowed two runs on three hits in five innings against Cleveland on Saturday. He even felt his four-seam fastball had more life on it than in past seasons.

Now, he’s got to get used to pitching every five days. He made two rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo before returning to the rotation.

“It’s gotten better after each start,” he said. “After my first rehab start, I was pretty doggone sore. After the second one, a little bit better, after this one, a little bit better. It’s all trending in the right direction, so I don’t think that’s a mental hurdle to get over. That’s a physical hurdle, especially going back on five days for the first time. The first start I had six days, the second I had seven days.”

Verlander has a 3.30 career ERA when he’s had four days’ rest. He’s also thrown five of his six career shutouts on four days’ rest. He has a 3.91 ERA with one extra day of rest and 3.33 ERA going on at least six days’ rest.

“I feel I’ve always pitched my best once I get back in the rhythm of things and pitch on five days and occasionally, six days,” he said. “But I like the feeling of going out there every five days. Historically, I’ve pitched my best baseball on regular rest.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.85 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 6-2, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan allowed three solo home runs in his second major league start this season on Tuesday and took the loss. He is getting the opportunity as the No. 5 starter because Kyle Lobstein is on the disabled list and Shane Greene was sent to Triple-A Toledo last week to straighten out mechanical issues. He lasted 6 1/3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts. “Kyle Ryan actually did a pretty good job,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

--LHP David Price is coming off two powerful performances heading into his matchup with Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto on Wednesday night. Price pitched a complete-game shutout against Cleveland on Friday after limiting the Chicago White Sox to one run in another complete-game performance his previous outing. He has racked up 19 strikeouts in those games and 49 over the past six games. He is 1-0 with a 1.49 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.

--RF J.D. Martinez three-game streak of hitting a home run ended on Tuesday. He did extend his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single. He’s hitting .333 with six runs scored, four home runs and 12 RBIs during the streak.

--3B Nick Castellanos managed a ninth-inning single against Cincinnati flamethrower Aroldis Chapman but went hitless in his first three at-bats on Tuesday. He’s batting .224 after hitting .259 in his rookie year last season. “He’s kind of searching a little bit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s done a lot of tinkering here lately, trying to figure out what’s going wrong.”

--DH Victor Martinez had an RBI double in four at-bats in the third game of his rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He’s batting .333 with three RBIs with the Mud Hens. He’s expected to play one more game with them, then rejoin the Tigers during their weekend series against the New York Yankees. He’s on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This year, in my mind, instant replay has regressed. It’s gone backward. I know I‘m not the only one across baseball who feels that way.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. His rehab was halted until the soreness disappears.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 14.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins