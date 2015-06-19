Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann raised eyebrows on Tuesday night when he did what only four catchers had done previously this season -- throw out Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton attempting to steal.

When McCann threw out Hamilton at second on Tuesday, it was just the fifth time in 36 attempts that Hamilton has been caught.

He went 0-for-4 in Wednesday night’s 8-4, 13-inning loss at Cincinnati, but it’s the boost he is providing on defense which is key for the Tigers.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, a former catcher and three-time Gold Glove winner, said McCann has all the defensive tools necessary to be a quality backstop.

“His footwork isn’t bad, but his arm strength allows him to make up for other things,” Ausmus said. “His development was expected, but I didn’t expect such an even-keeled player, especially for a catcher.”

McCann has thrown out 50 percent would-be base stealers (12-for-24) which ranks second in the major leagues. He has thrown out 11 base stealers in American League games which ranks fourth in the AL.

“Some of our ability to control the running game is him but the pitchers have been better at holding runners too,” Ausmus said. “It has been a point of emphasis the last two springs.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-3, 2.58 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 4-4, 3.78 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila threw on Thursday and plans to catch a bullpen on Friday in New York. He’s on the disabled list retroactive to May 8 with a loose body in his left knee. A minor-league rehabilitation stint likely will follow. “He won’t need a lot of time at the plate but we need to build him up for catching,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He will probably catch three innings, DH the next day, catch five innings, then DH again.” Avila is hitting .200 with two homers and eight RBIs in 22 games.

--DH Victor Martinez is in New York after going 1-for-5 with a run scored in his final rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. “I talked to Victor. He feels like he’s ready,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “We will see how he feels. I have determined in my gut that he will be activated tomorrow.” Martinez has been out with left knee inflammation since May 19.

--RHP Justin Verlander’s second scheduled start of the season, which would have been his 300th career start, was rained out on Thursday. He instead will start on Friday against the Yankees in New York. Verlander is 5-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 career starts against the Bronx Bombers.

--OF Tyler Collins likely will be optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday when DH Victor Martinez is activated, according to reports. Collins hit a pinch-hit solo homer in Thursday’s 13-inning loss in Cincinnati. In 18 games, he’s hitting .275 with two homers and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The rain kind of got us. The rain comes and David Price is unavailable to go back out there. That kind of stung a little bit.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases on June 18 in Cincinnati and will catch a bullpen on June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab assignment June 22.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 14. He is expected to be activated on June 19.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins