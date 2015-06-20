Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Throughout his 10-year career, Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander has become the answer to various trivia questions.

On Friday, he became linked to another trivia question.

Who gave up New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez’s 3000th career hit?

The answer is Verlander, who became part of history when his first-pitch fastball to Rodriguez sailed into the right-field seats.

The obvious question to Verlander following Detroit’s 7-2 loss on Friday, was why throw Rodriguez a fastball right away.

Verlander didn’t seem to have an exact answer, other than that he was trying to guess if Rodriguez would swing right away at the pitch.

“It’s early in the game, so I wasn’t really sure he’d be swinging or not,” Verlander said. “In retrospect, I should have known he’d want to get 3,000 out the way. I never want to give up a hit and I never wanted to be part of history that way.”

Verlander is not alone in being part of history that way. A few stalls to his right is left-hander David Price, who gave up Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit on a home run July 9, 2011 while pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jeter’s home run off Price went to left field, which is considerably deeper. Rodriguez’s shot went an estimated 373 feet to right.

In other words, a shot that only goes out of Yankee Stadium and lands in the warning track in Detroit.

“It’s a pitch I know historically he likes,” said Verlander, who has allowed five home runs to Rodriguez. “It was outside on the black, but just a hair up. He knows especially in this ballpark -- you just need to put the barrel on it.”

Rodriguez’s milestone hit was part of a rough night for Verlander in his second start back from the disabled list following a triceps injury. While he and manager Brad Ausmus felt encouraged by a changeup that was effective in the middle innings and consistent velocity of 92 to 95 mph throughout, Verlander gave up three home runs for the fifth time and double-digit hits for the 17th time in 300 career starts.

And finally Verlander became the answer to another bit of trivia.

Who are the two pitchers to allow a 3,000th hit while pitching for the Tigers?

The other answer is Rip Collins on June 3, 1925 against Chicago White Sox third baseman Eddie Collins.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-3, 2.58 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-2, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon will try to win his third straight start Saturday night when he faces the Yankees. Simon began June by allowing four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to Oakland but in his last two starts, he has allowed one earned run and eight hits over 13 innings in victories over the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. Simon faced the Yankees April 20 in Detroit and allowed one run and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. That was part of his season-opening four-game winning streak and since that point, Simon is 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA in his last eight starts.

--DH Victor Martinez was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game after being out since May 19 with left knee inflammation. Martinez returned to the Tigers after going 5-for-17 in four rehab games with Triple-A Toledo. On Friday, Martinez was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Manager Brad Ausmus said that Martinez moved well and that his swings from the left side of the plate looked better.

--OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for DH Victor Martinez on the active roster. Collins hit a pinch-hit solo homer in Wednesday’s 13-inning loss in Cincinnati. In 18 games, he batted .275 with two homers and seven RBIs.

--C Alex Avilla resumed baseball activities two weeks ago and has recently ramped up his activities. He threw to all three bases while crouching Thursday and also did blocking drills. On Friday, he ran at full speed for the first time since going on the disabled list last month with a left knee injury. Avila also caught a bullpen session Friday and will do that on this trip through in New York and Cleveland. If those goes well, he could start a rehab assignment that lasts four or five games.

--RHP Justin Verlander made his second start after being activated from the disabled list Sunday. He allowed DH Alex Rodriguez’s home run for the slugger’s 3,000th hit and finished with a line of six runs and 10 hits. It marked the 17th time in 300 career starts that Verlander allowed at least 10 hits. Even with the loss, Verlander and manager Brad Ausmus were both encouraged by consistent velocity in the 92 to 95 mph range.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s early. I wasn’t really sure if he would be swinging early or not. In retrospect, I think he was trying to get 3,000 out of the way and that’s a pitch that historically I know he likes. He knows especially in this ballpark you just have to put the barrel up and it’s going to go.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, after giving up Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez’s home run for the slugger’s 3,000th hit Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He worked out with the Tigers in Detroit on May 31. He took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on June 4. He took batting practice in Detroit on June 9-10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 14. He was activated June 19.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab during the week of June 21-27.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

DH Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose