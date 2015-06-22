Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- One way to rebound from an ugly performance is to simply win. Another way is to get a huge performance from a player.

The Tigers got one from both columns Sunday less than 24 hours after a 14-3 loss to the Yankees required a brief team meeting.

And the huge performance was not from one of their big names (Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Yoenis Cespedes).

Instead, it came with three impressive swings to three different parts of Yankee Stadium by right fielder J.D. Martinez, who crossed a multi-homer game and a three-homer game off the list of things he had yet to achieve in five major league seasons.

Martinez’s first two home runs came off Masahiro Tanaka’s fastball and curveball. His third one came off a fastball by Yankee reliever Danny Burawa.

Those hits helped the Tigers change the conversation topic from team meetings and low points following a fourth straight loss to discussing Martinez’s feat.

“J.D’s got a ton of power,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “All three of those balls weren’t cheap. Outside of Miggy, he’s got as much power as anyone I’ve ever seen.”

“That’s crazy,” Detroit third baseman Andrew Romine said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team where someone has hit three in one game. It gets you excited. It gets everybody in the lineup excited at the bat rack to kind of get up there and be the next one to hit one out.”

As for where it puts him in Detroit’s long history, it was the 23rd game with three home runs by a Tiger and the first since Miguel Cabrera on May 19, 2013 at Texas. Martinez became the third Tiger to hit three home runs in a game against the Yankees joining Pat Mullin (1949) and Charlie Maxwell (1959).

“It was just one of those days where take swings and you’re actually hitting the ball how you want to hit it,” Martinez said. “There’s not too many of those days so you just got to take advantage of them.”

After getting their heads kicked in recently, talking about a notable achievement was a nice change of pace for Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 3.26 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 6-3, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF J.D. Martinez can add his name to the list of Tigers to hit three home runs in a game when he recorded the 23rd game with three home runs in Detroit’s history. It was Detroit’s first three-homer game since 1B Miguel Cabrera on May 19, 2013. It also was Detroit’s third such game against the Yankees as Martinez joined Charlie Maxwell (1959) and Pat Mullin (1949). Martinez also is the first Tiger to get three home runs and six RBIs since 1B Carlos Pena had three homers and seven RBIs May 19, 2003 at Cleveland. Martinez also continued his recent tear as the home-run games gave him a .339 average (20-for-59) with seven runs and 19 RBIs over his last 15 games.

--DH Victor Martinez tied a season high with four RBIs and his first home run since being activated from the disabled list Friday. He also had three hits for the fourth time this season and manager Brad Ausmus said he turned on three balls during Sunday’s 12-4 win.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will make his third start for Detroit in Monday’s series opener in Cleveland. Ryan last pitched Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds when he allowed three of his four runs on home runs and gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings. In two starts this season, Ryan has a 3.31 ERA and has tossed 16 1/3 innings in that role.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in seven innings. It marked the fourth time that he completed seven innings in five straight starts. Sanchez had a 21 2/3-inning scoreless streak snapped and Sunday’s start was four days of the ninth anniversary of his major league debut. That was against the Yankees on June 25, 2006 at Yankee Stadium for the Florida Marlins when he pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My last at-bat, I definitely got anxious. I just knew that I was feeling good. I felt like I could probably cover a ball or two in or out and down a little bit.” -- RF J.D. Martinez, who hit three home runs in the win over the Yankees Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab during the week of June 21-27.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

