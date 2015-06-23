Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Tigers lineup is getting whole again, and that’s bad news for the rest of the American League. Monday night in Cleveland, the Tigers were hitting on all cylinders in an 8-5 victory over the Indians.

The Tigers roughed up five Cleveland pitchers for 13 hits. With the exception of J.D. Martinez, every player in the Tigers lineup had at least one hit, led by Yoenis Cespedes, who had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs.

“When the top and bottom of our order is getting on base and the guys in the middle are swinging well, that usually means we’re going to be scoring runs,” said manager Brad Ausmus.

You don’t have to tell that to Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “Those are pretty dangerous hitters,” said Francona, speaking of the middle of the Detroit lineup. “That’s why you’ve really got to attack the strike zone because if you don’t it feeds into what they’re doing.”

The latest addition to the group is Victor Martinez, who on Monday was playing in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list. Martinez had one of the big hits in the game, a two-run single that was the key hit in a four-run Tigers fourth inning.

“Victor looks a lot more like Victor Martinez now and I think he feels more like Victor Martinez,” said Ausmus.

“It’s a relief to be healthy,” said Martinez. “It allows you to just worry about you and the pitcher, not about anything else.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 6-2, 2.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera has a career .365 batting average vs. the Indians, with 40 home runs and 128 at-bats in 539 at-bats. “I don’t know if he spooks our pitchers, but I know he spooks me,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Cabrera went 2-for-3 in the game and is hitting .676 (25-for-37) vs. Cleveland this season, with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

--DH Victor Martinez had the big hit, a two-run single, in the Tigers’ four-run fourth inning. It was Martinez’s fourth game since being activated off the disabled list. “Victor looks a lot more like Victor Martinez now and I think he feels more like Victor Martinez,” said Ausmus.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs in the win over the Indians. Cespedes has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .390 (23-for-59) over that span.

--LHP David Price will start for the Tigers vs. Cleveland on Tuesday. In two starts vs. the Indians this season, Price has been virtually untouchable. In those two starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks while holding Indians hitters to a .216 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When the top and bottom of our order is getting on base and the guys in the middle are swinging well, that usually means we’re going to be scoring runs.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab during the week of June 22-28.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose