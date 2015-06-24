Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers got another strong pitching performance from David Price and won another game over the Cleveland Indians. But following the game, manager Brad Ausmus announced a change in the Tigers’ pitching plans for the third and final game of the series Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers scratched Justin Verlander from that scheduled start due to mid-back soreness and recalled right-hander Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to make the start Wednesday vs. Cleveland.

Ausmus said Verlander’s injury dates back to his last start Friday, against the Yankees in New York.

“He felt it in the first inning in New York,” Ausmus said. “He was able to pitch with it but it made getting loose each time harder and harder.”

The Tigers are not placing Verlander on the disabled list because as of now his status is day-to-day, according to Ausmus.

”It’s not debilitating, Ausmus said. “He just aggravated it a little. He could probably pitch with it, but there’s no reason for us to risk it.”

Ausmus said it’s uncertain when Verlander will make his next start. “We want for him to get rid of it (the back soreness) before he starts again,” said Ausmus. “We thought it might go away after the New York game, but it’s lingered, so we want to be cautious with it and make sure it’s gone before he makes his next start.”

Verlander spent the first two months of the season on the disabled list with a strained triceps. He has made two starts since being activated and was 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA in those two games.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-1, 12.60 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-6, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF J.D. Martinez did not play Tuesday, due in large part to his poor career numbers vs. Cleveland starter RHP Danny Salazar. Martinez has a career average of .111 vs. Salazar, with seven strikeouts in nine at-bats. “J.D. is going to play the vast majority of the games,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If a guy’s 0-for-9, but hasn’t struck out and has put the ball in play there has to be a little bit of a luck factor. Strikeouts tell you a little more how a hitter is picking up the pitches.”

--SS Jose Iglesias was given a day off Tuesday. “He looked like he could use a day,” said manager Brad Ausmus. Iglesias is hitting .211 on the road trip (4-for-19), and he was 2-for-10 vs. Cleveland starter RHP Danny Salazar.

--RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland. Farmer replaces RHP Justin Verlander, who was scratched from the start due to mid-back soreness. In one start for the Tigers earlier this year Farmer was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA. In 12 starts at Toledo he was 6-2, with a 3.56 ERA.

--LHP David Price pitched into the seventh inning to get the win over Cleveland on Tuesday. In his three starts vs. the Indians this season Price is 2-0 with a 0.42 ERA, having allowed one run in 21 1/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts and three walks. In 12 career starts vs. the Indians Price is 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “David (Price) battled quite a bit, but he still did an excellent job.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after a win vs. Cleveland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (mid-back soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start June 24. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab during the week of June 22-28.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose