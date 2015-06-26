Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Once upon a time it was called the “Sophomore Jinx.”

It was a convenient and descriptive label for a second-season regression experienced by major league players who had an impressive rookie year.

Sort of like what Tigers’ third baseman Nick Castellanos is going through now.

Castellanos exited Thursday’s game after eight innings, batting .224 following a game in which he had a triple plus a double in three official at-bats.

Last season, the rookie Castellanos batted .259 with 11 home runs and 66 RBIs.

But this year it’s been a downward spiral of bad results followed by bad swings, which leads to bad results followed by more bad swings.

“Sometimes you get paralyzed by analysis,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “I talked with him on the plane to Cleveland. He had some better swings in Cleveland.”

He also had three days off in which to fully concentrate on relearning some old (good) habits at the plate. Taking his mind off the results and focusing on the mechanics.

“I told him, ‘I’ll bet when you were in high school you got in the box and just hit. You weren’t thinking about where your hands are, where your feet are. Let’s get back to that.'”

Castellanos has hit less than .200 for most of June but cries that he needs a spell in Toledo to work in a pressure-free environment are being ignored, at least for the moment.

He had a two-run first-pitch double to right that was a key part of a six-run fifth inning Tuesday night in Cleveland. HIs triple Thursday was to right but his double was banged to left. Hits to right field are a sign that the third baseman is getting back on track.

He’s still having at-bats where he quickly gets down 0-2 in the count and then strikes out at anything with a bend in it. That’s an indication Castellanos could be so fearful of getting behind in the count that the thought becomes a reality.

“You get so bothered by the physical that it becomes mental,” Ausmus said.

Andrew Romine filled in strongly for Castellanos while the manager was giving the third baseman some mental breathing room. But Romine is not Castellanos.

“The thought is that we need Nick,” Ausmus said. “We’re a better team if Nick’s hitting like Nick can hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.92 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-7, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will start against the White Sox on Friday for the second time this season. Sanchez lost his only other outing against Chicago and the White Sox have hit him pretty good over the years. Sanchez is 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against the White Sox.

--RHP Alfredo Simon wasn’t at his best Thursday but still lasted 6 1/3 innings. Simon was not involved in the decision despite allowing five runs on six hits plus three walks. He struck out five. “His last start was a real rough start,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “This one he was a little inconsistent but prior to that, he’s been our most consistent starter really, on a start-to-start basis, in terms of giving us a chance to win.”

--2B Ian Kinsler has been trying to work himself out of problems caused by trying to pull the ball too much but Thursday he blasted a pitch over the left field wall in the first inning for a two-run home run that gave Detroit a temporary 2-1 lead. He batted five more times without a hit. The home run was only the second of the season for Kinsler.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain didn’t make a good pitch when he needed to Thursday and it ended up costing his team an 8-7 decision to the Chicago White Sox. “They just put up competitive at-bats,” said Chamberlain, who gave up a three-run triple to 2B Carlos Sanchez with two out in the top of the 10th inning, breaking a 5-5 tie. “They did what they’re supposed to do. Just make a couple more pitches and we can do some things but they put some quality at-bats and I didn’t make a pitch when I needed to make a pitch.” The dirty pitch was a hanging 1-2 slider that Sanchez lined past first into the right field corner.

--3B Nick Castellanos might be making progress in his efforts to break out of a slump that has been nearly a month long. Castellanos had two hits Thursday, a double and a triple, after getting a two-run double two games back. He led off the fourth with his triple into the right field corner but was gunned down at home trying to score on a moderate-speed grounder to second by SS Jose Iglesias. “Nick wasn’t supposed to go. We were holding him,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Castellanos trying to score with one out and Detroit trailing, 3-2. “I think he just read the ball off the bat as being slow and (was) thinking he could beat it. There are times when you’re on third and the runner’s not going, if it’s a high chopper they think they can beat or something slow that the infielders have to dive for, there are times that they do go. But at that time, he should have stayed.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon has rejoined the Tigers bullpen, called up Wednesday when RHP Buck Farmer was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo following his start earlier in the afternoon. Rondon had bad results while pitching during a rehab assignment (strained right biceps) but perked up when Detroit recalled him and immediately optioned him back to Toledo. “He’s got to work himself into a role,” manager Brad Ausmus said. That was before Rondon was summoned to get the last two outs of the seventh inning Thursday, which he did via strikeout. His final pitch was 101 mph.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will make his scheduled start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox despite working an inning of relief at Cleveland on Wednesday. Ryan normally would have thrown a bullpen session Wednesday anyway but it was delayed on the chance he would be needed in relief. Rookie RHP Buck Farmer started Wednesday in place of RHP Justin Verlander, who had some back soreness. “He will start Saturday,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--C Alex Avila will join Triple-A Toledo on Friday to begin a rehab assignment that would last a week. Detroit’s plan calls for Avila, who worked out some left knee problems, to catch 3-5 innings on Friday night and then be the designated hitter on Saturday. He will alternate catching and DHing thereafter through a week of building his catching stamina back to the requirements of working at the major league level.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s easy to double-guess. You’ve got to do your moves, take what happens.” -- Detroit DH Victor Martinez, was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Josh Wilson, who eventually struck out with runners in scoring position in Thursday’s loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (mid-back soreness) was scratched from his scheduled June 24 start. He threw on the side June 24 and said his back was not any better. He is day-to-day.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 22-28.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose