Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The return of Victor Martinez hasn’t looked like that big of a deal to the Detroit Tigers, at least in terms of wins and losses.

The Tigers are 4-4 in the eight games Detroit has played since the popular designated hitter was recalled from a rehab stint that ended more than a month of inactivity.

Martinez has gone 11-for-33 in those eight games with a home run and seven RBIs.

Detroit is now two games above breakeven (38-36) at this point in the schedule, so one could say the return of Martinez has not had a great impact.

Don’t try to sell that to his teammates and the manager, however.

“Having Victor back certainly helps,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It extends our lineup. Getting Alex Avila back will help, too.”

The impact of Martinez on the lineup is that he makes teams think twice about walking first baseman Miguel Cabrera in front of him. And because Martinez is a switch hitter, bringing in a left-hander or a right-hander doesn’t have that much of an impact.

Ausmus has noted on more than one occasion he doesn’t mind it so much of Cabrera gets walked intentionally because it brings Martinez to the plate.

Having Avila back also would give Detroit a second authoritative left-handed bat in a heavily right-handed lineup, a batting order that has been frequently held in check by right-handers who rely on spotting their fastballs and using plenty of off-speed pitches to hold off Detroit.

Avila returns next weekend.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-8, 5.38 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan starts for the fourth time this season Saturday, one of which was also against the Chicago White Sox. Ryan last pitched Wednesday, working two-thirds of an inning in relief two days after a 3 2/3-inning start against Cleveland. Ryan is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two previous starts against the White Sox. He started against them earlier this season, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings, but did not receive a decision.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is going to far exceed his career high in home runs given up at his current rate. Sanchez threw three home run balls Friday night, all of them with no one on base, to push his season’s total to 18. The most home runs Sanchez has allowed in a season is 20, which happened in 2012 and 2013. It’s mostly a location problem for the right-hander; too many pitches in the heart of the strike zone.

--1B Miguel Cabrera doubled three times Friday night, the third time in his career that he has done so. Cabrera came out of the game hitting .354 in his drive for a fourth batting title. It was typical Cabrera, too, because he sprays the ball around when he’s hitting well. One double went to right center, the second to left center and the third to the right field corner.

--RF J.D. Martinez is on another tear. Martinez hit his 19th home run of the season Friday night, breaking a 4-4 tie and providing Detroit with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Martinez has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs in his last 16 games. Martinez broke out of a slump with his current hot streak and credits the difference to loading his hands when he swings, which he said he wasn’t doing during the slump.

--3B Nick Castellanos appears to be over his slump. Castellanos singled twice Friday night after a two-hit game the day before. He now has six hits in his last four games. Castellanos reinforced what his manager, Brad Ausmus has said a couple days earlier. Ausmus said he told Castellanos to spot thinking about mechanics at the plate and just go back to hitting the ball.

--RHP Justin Verlander threw on flat ground Friday and came out of feeling well enough to schedule a bullpen session for Saturday. “I‘m feeling better and better every day,” said Verlander, whose third start of the season was scrubbed earlier this week due to a bad back. The goal now is to have Verlander return to the rotation Tuesday against Pittsburgh. “We probably won’t know for sure until Monday,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Verlander’s next start. “More than anything, we don’t want this to be a long-term thing.” “I‘m very aware of my body,” Verlander said, “especially coming off two months of not throwing.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m getting like one hit a game, and it just happens to be a home run.” -- Tigers RF J.D. Martinez, after a win vs. the White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (mid-back soreness) was scratched from his scheduled June 24 start. He threw on the side June 24 and said his back was not any better. He is day-to-day.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He is likely to begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 22-28.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose