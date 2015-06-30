Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus isn’t a round peg, square hole kind of manager.

He doesn’t have a Kansas City-style bullpen where he could bring one flame-thrower in to do the seventh inning, another for the eighth and a third to close things out in the ninth.

“If we had the kind of bullpen the Kansas City Royals do,” he said, “I’d probably do that.”

But the Detroit Tigers team Ausmus manages is a mish-mash of relievers with different styles and from both sides of the career mountain.

He might like to have a bunch of Bruce Rondons, young right-handers who ring up triple-digits on radar guns but sneak in a slider or changeup too, but the Detroit roster as constituted has just one Rondon.

So Ausmus, at least for now, is a mix-and-match bullpen manager.

It’s worked for him, for the most part, as the bullpen ERA dropped to 3.65 with three scoreless innings Sunday in Detroit’s walk-off 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

“You go with who you think can handle the pressure and who has the best chance of getting out the hitters who are coming up,” he said.

His closer, right-hander Joakim Soria, has on multiple occasions been asked to get the final four outs of a game.

Right-hander Al Alburquerque is one of several Detroit relievers who have been used to bridge from one inning to the next.

Left-hander Blaine Hardy has pitched multiple innings and parts of an inning, as has right-hander Alex Wilson.

Multiple relievers have seen action in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, with a couple picking up for Soria when the closer has not been available.

Right-hander Joba Chamberlain has pitched mostly in the eighth, although Rondon may wind up supplanting him in the setup role.

Left-on-left or right-on-right, batter-pitcher matchups, where they are in the batting order or game are some of the factors that go into dictating relief pitcher usage. Not to mention that certain pitchers might be available on a specified day.

“We are going to go with who we think is going to get us through the inning, whichever inning we are in,” Ausmus said.

What separates some managers from others is how well all that meshes with the personalities of the pitchers.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 11-3, 2.16 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-1, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will be making his sixth career start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, as manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Sunday. Verlander brings a 4-1 record and 3.00 ERA against the Pirates into the start. Verlander has made just two starts this season, first getting delayed by a sore right triceps and then by a sore back after his second outing.

--LHP David Price thought he was done pitching after six innings Sunday, but his manager was thinking a little differently. “Just a little miscommunication,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who waved his starter back in for the seventh only to be told by the pitcher he had nothing left. Price threw 99 pitches in his six innings and gave up four runs on six hits. “If you look at the hits,” C James McCann said, “it was just one of those days where things didn’t go his way.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera keeps shrinking the list of elite players he is included with as he travels his career path. Getting his 900th extra-base hit Friday put him in a group of five -- three of whom are still active -- with 900 extra-base hits, 2,200 hits, 400 home runs and 1,400 RBIs. The others are Hank Aaron, Jimmie Foxx, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

--C James McCann is now the third player in major league history with two walk-off home runs among the first three of his career. Pitcher Kirby Higbe had one in 1947 and another the next year while INF Kevin Romine, father of Detroit’s Andrew, hit one in 1988 and another in 1990. McCann’s first home run was an inside-the-parker. His other walk-off home run was against Houston on May 21.

--DH Victor Martinez had the big blow Sunday, a three-run double to right center that tied the score, 4-4, with one out in the ninth. Martinez has now been back for nine games coming off his rehab stint and the Tigers are 5-4 in that span. Martinez is 12-for-37 with one home run and 10 RBIs. “That’s the Victor we saw in 2014,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “And the one we’ve seen since he came back from that rehab stint.” “That hit to tie the game up was huge,” Martinez acknowledged. “You could see it gave a little spark to the team.” “That’s a big bat that wasn’t there for a while,” said C James McCann, whose walk-off blast with one out in the ninth was made possible by the Martinez blow.

--CF Anthony Gose ended an 0-for-9 skid with a walk in the sixth and a single up the middle in the eighth Sunday as part of Detroit’s 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Gose has seen his average slide from the mid-.300s to .270 in the last month. He sees way less fastballs now than he did early in the season.

--C Alex Avila went 1-for-3 Friday and again Sunday in his first two rehab games for Triple-A Toledo. Avila has been out since early May due to a left knee injury that did not require surgery.

--SS Alberto Gonzalez was officially signed to a minor-league contract by the Tigers on Monday. Gonzalez, 32, will report to Double-A Erie. He has played for five teams in seven major-league seasons, most recently for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s two walk-off home runs. He’s already eclipsed me (one) -- and in only one year. You don’t remember mine? 1996. Off Norm Charlton. Tiger Stadium.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of C James McCann, who hit his second walk-off home run of his brief career in the ninth inning Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (mid-back soreness) was scratched from his scheduled June 24 start. He threw on the side June 24 and said his back was not any better. He is expected to start June 30.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose