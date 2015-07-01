Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- His leadoff hitter left the last day of June at .169 for the month while his second-spot batter was clanking along at .242.

Which naturally begs the question, why is a .321 hitter is still batting in the ninth spot in Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup?

“I’ve thought about it,” Ausmus said of bumping shortstop Jose Iglesias up to the top of the batting order, “but not (for) today.”

As the Detroit offense sputters along with few runners on base for run-producers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, designated hitter Victor Martinez, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and right fielder J.D. Martinez to drive in it will increasingly become an issue.

Outfielder Rajai Davis, the other leadoff alternative for Ausmus, completed June batting .310 for the month. He and Gose have appeared in the lineup at the same time on occasions, one batting first and the other ninth.

Iglesias missed all of last season with stress fractures in both shins so it made sense to reintroduce him to the rigors of full-time action in the lower regions of the batting order.

“Is a guy hitting what he’s hitting because of where he’s hitting?” Ausmus asked (and answered).

Implicit in that is he might not fare that well in the higher-profile first and second spots in the order.

“Leadoff is a different breed,” Ausmus said. “The closer you are to the heart of the lineup, the brighter the light is that shines on you.”

Baseball can be a cruel business though.

When a player isn’t getting the job done, they try someone else.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-3, 2.01 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-4, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon makes his second start of the season against Pittsburgh in search of his second victory over the Pirates this year. Simon pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in April at Pittsburgh to square his career record against the Pirates at 4-4. He has started five times against Pittsburgh and relieved on 14 occasions with an overall 2.98 ERA.

--RHP Justin Verlander stranded six Pittsburgh runners in his first three innings and eight through the fourth but was much sharper at the end of his six-inning stint than he was at the beginning. He faced the minimum over his last seven outs Tuesday night, with the help of a double play. “I thought Ver was much better his last three innings than he was his first three,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I thought he was a little too fine with his pitches early, and started attacking hitters later. But overall a good outing.” Verlander allowed six hits but walked five in his six innings. He struck out three.

--RHP Alex Wilson is turning into a major bullpen workhorse for manager Brad Ausmus. Wilson pitched 3 1/3 innings Tuesday night, throwing 57 pitches, after working 1 2/3 innings on Sunday. “He was outstanding,” Ausmus said. “He did a great job for us.” Chances are Wilson will not be pitching again until Friday.

--C James McCann came close to winning another game with a home run Tuesday night. McCann’s long drive to right came with runners on first and second and nobody out in the fifth inning. It drove in a run, cutting Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-1, but manager Brad Ausmus challenged the call because he thought the ball hit the padded yellow line at the top of the wall, making it a three-run home run. But after replay officials scanned views of the hit it was ruled a double via fan interference and not a regular double. The runners remained where they were. A fan had leaned over the railing atop the wall but the ball slipped out of his glove and hit the padding.

--CF Anthony Gose has to be glad June is over. Gose hit .169 for the month, in large part because he’s been swinging at breaking balls and pitches outside the strike zone. He did get a key single Tuesday night in the ninth, although the Tigers were unable to get him home after he stole his 12th base of the season.

--RHP Bruce Rondon quickly established himself as a viable late-inning pitcher since coming off a rehab assignment barely more than a week ago. Rondon pitched the 10th inning Tuesday night, walking one and striking out two. He was manager Brad Ausmus’ choice after closer Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth inning of a game that was tied, 4-4, at the time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were unable to put that final run on the board. The bullpen did a really nice job. But we just couldn’t push that final run across.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after an extra-innings loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 in Cincinnati and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose