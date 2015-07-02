Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Take a day off, Alex Wilson, you earned it.

The Tigers’ one-man bullpen pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings near the end of Detroit’s 5-4, 14-inning loss Tuesday night to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Night off for Wilson, Mr. Ausmus?

“If he’s in the bullpen and has an arm, he’s available,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said prior to Wednesday night’s 9-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

”I think I need a day,“ a sweating Wilson said in the clubhouse after getting in some pre-game work. ”I did my running. There’s no more soreness than usual.

“I think I’ll be ready to go Thursday.”

Wilson is earning the nickname ‘Anytime Alex’ because of how he’s been used so far this season by Ausmus. That’s any time and any place.

“I think I saw somebody note I’ve been used in every inning this year, first through 14th,” he said. “I love it. It gives me a chance to play every day.”

The right-hander is 1-2 but his ERA is 1.49 covering 42 1/3 innings over 27 games.

Wilson came to Detroit with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes as part of the deal that sent Rick Porcello to Boston. He didn’t make the Tigers’ opening day roster.

“I didn’t have that good a spring training,” Wilson said. He went down with the mindset he was going to be the first relief pitcher the club called up. He was.

Assistant General Manager Al Avila told Wilson he should not consider himself a throw-in, that he was a key part of the Tigers’ future.

It didn’t take long for Wilson to make himself an integral part of the club. He got people out. And when pitchers get people out on a consistent basis, they tend to get used.

Used to the point where there’s a danger of overuse.

“I don’t have much trouble with my arm,” he said. “I played shortstop in high school, didn’t pitch a whole lot, but when I got to college I was throwing 95 so that ended my playing days.”

”He’s done an excellent job in a number of roles,“ Ausmus said. ”This is the second time we’ve asked him to pitch three innings in a game that went past nine (innings).

“He can fill in anywhere -- long, middle, setup, closer.”

Guess that makes him ‘Anytime Al.’

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-6, 3.21 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan makes his first career appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday when he starts at Comerica Park. Ryan is only in his second partial season in the majors. He has pitched three times against National League opponents, one of them a start, with an 0-1 record and 3.48 ERA. Ryan almost got into Tuesday night’s 14-inning game against Pittsburgh as Detroit had gone through all seven relievers when the game ended.

--RHP Alfredo Simon struggled with the control of his split-finger again Wednesday night and took his second loss in three starts without a win. Simon gave up a pair of hits in each of the first two innings but no runs but things fell apart in the third when Pittsburgh began bushwhacking everything he threw, including his split-finger. “It was a little firm,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Simon’s split-finger. “The harder the split is, usually the less action it has on it downward.” The Pirates got seven hits and five runs in the third and Simon put the splitter in his back pocket after that, going to his slider instead. He didn’t retire three straight batters until closing the sixth with two in a row and opening the seventh with a strikeout. “He didn’t have his command,” Ausmus said. “He escaped some jams. The third inning was where they scored on him, but he was scuffling to get outs. The silver lining is he gave us some innings on a day we needed some innings.”

--3B Nick Castellanos appears to over his slump. He got an RBI single in the second inning Wednesday night, lining a hit over third on an 0-2 pitch. And while he was 0-for-3 thereafter he still is 8-for-20 on the home stand and has hits in six of his last seven games.

--RHP Al Alburquerque was needed to get four outs Wednesday night. It wasn’t without difficulty as Pittsburgh seemed to be getting good reads on the right-hander’s slider and his fastball. It took a double play on a great catch by RF J.D. Martinez and a solid relay to second for a double play to short-circuit a rally in the Pirates’ seventh.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain didn’t put on a sterling performance Wednesday night, getting thumped three times for solo home runs. “He obviously got hit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His velocity was still there. It’s tough to tell from the side exactly where the pitches were, but usually when the ball gets up in the air and travels, the pitch is up as well. I obviously would like to see Joba get back on track, but the stuff is encouraging.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera hasn’t driven in a run for three straight games plus the final seven innings June 26 when he had an RBI double in the first. It’s tough driving in runs with no runners in scoring position, though. Cabrera was 0-for-4 Wednesday but never came up with a man on. Tuesday night he he was 2-for-6 but was walked intentionally the only time he came up with a man in scoring position and singled with a man on first in the 14th. He came up twice with men in scoring position against the White Sox on June 28, flying out to shallow right and striking out.

--C James McCann ambushed a 97-mph fastball thrown Wednesday night by RHP Arquimedes Caminero of Pittsburgh. McCann clearly was looking for the pitch, which he should have been, and lofted it over the fence in left. He has four home runs this season, two in the last three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have his command. He escaped some jams. The third inning was where they scored on him, but he was scuffling to get outs. The silver lining is he gave us some innings on a day we needed some innings.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Alfredo Simon after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose