Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The questions are coming more often now and they’re getting sharper.

What is going on with the Tigers, is what every Detroit fan wants to know, and is there a sense of urgency as the club plods along to the All-Star break.

“There definitely seems to be the sense that we need to start winning some games,” backup catcher Bryan Holaday said Thursday after Detroit lost, 8-4, to complete Pittsburgh’s sweep of the Tigers in their three-game inter-league series.

”I think I said (Wednesday),“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ”We’re not combining things well.

”When we’re hitting, we’re not pitching, when we’re pitching, we’re not hitting. I think that’s another example. I don’t want to say we’re snake-bit because we gotta go out there and do it.

“To say you’re snake-bit is like you’re making an excuse. We gotta go out there and do it. I don’t want to have an excuse. I want to go out there and get it done. We have to do that.”

Detroit scored four runs in the last two innings Thursday and it seems a recent trend is for the club to dawdle along through the first half of the game and then try to turn on the jets in the last three innings.

The Tigers were down, 4-0, Thursday when a three-run home run by right fielder J.D. Martinez got them close. A four-run ninth by the Pirates put the game out of reach again.

Pittsburgh clubbed Detroit in the middle game of the series and Tuesday night rallied in the eighth (a two-run Martinez home run) and got the game to the 14th before falling.

Against the Chicago White Sox the previous game Detroit rallied to tie with four runs in the eighth and won on walk-off home run in the ninth.

”Oh, we’re definitely still in it,“ Ausmus said. ”To say that we’re out of it would be ludicrous.

”Quite frankly, the Pirates played much better than we did this series. We’ve been at .500 before.

“We’re middle of the season now. But we’re definitely still in this thing. Not for a second do I think we’re not in this thing.”

But playing losing baseball will ratchet up the number of questions and rile up the fans, whose expectations for the Tigers in recent seasons have been high.

”I think sometimes in my experience there’s something that sparks a team and sometimes for an unknown reason, a team turns around,“ Ausmus said, ”whether it’s a gradual turnaround or a spark that turns it around. you just don’t know.

”It’s possible, maybe a spark, maybe something helps, whether it’s -- I don’t want to say a brawl but something, whether it’s a big hit or a big game. We hoped the White Sox game on Sunday would have maybe been a spark.

”Four days later we’re looking at a sweep at the hands of the Pirates. You just don’t know what it is. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes you don’t need it.

“We need to pitch better. We haven’t pitched well recently. There’s no question we need to pitch better. The backbone of a good baseball team is generally pitching, pitching and defense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-1, 4.99 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-7, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez pitches against Toronto on Friday looking to get over .500 against the Blue Jays for his career. Sanchez pitched against Toronto twice last year without a decision. Overall he is 2-2 with a 4.41 ERA in six starts versus the Blue Jays.

--C Alex Avila might be recalled from his rehab assignment by Detroit on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus skirted the question, which in the past has been a good indicator of a roster move. “He’s going to DH (Thursday for Triple-A Toledo),” was all Ausmus would say. Avila would bring a welcome left-handed bat to Detroit. “The experience behind the plate is more important than the left-handed bat,” Ausmus said.

--LHP Kyle Ryan dropped to 1-2 when he fizzled out Thursday after three strong innings. Ryan gave up a solo home run with two out in the fourth and walked the first two batters he faced in the fifth before being removed from the game. The first of the two walks scored with RHP Al Alburquerque pitching. “Early, I felt like everything I threw was good,” Ryan said. “But the (five) walks got to me. As far as throwing strike one, I wasn’t there. Knowing the shape of our bullpen, it would have been nice to go six or seven.” Ryan allowed just three hits and struck out four.

--C Bryan Holaday drew the start Thursday and beat out a topped single down the third base line for his only hit of the game. Holaday has shown to be a solid backup catcher but is likely to be optioned back to Triple-A Toledo when C Alex Avila comes off his rehab assignment, expected to happen this weekend.

--RF J.D. Martinez made things exciting for the Tigers when he slammed his 21st home run in the eighth inning, a three-run shot to right center that fans mishandled near the outfield wall railing. A review was made but it was determined umpires were correct in calling the hit a home run. It gave Detroit brief hope, pulling it up to within 4-3, but four Pittsburgh runs in the top of the ninth put the game out of reach. A total of 21 of Martinez’s 44 home runs with Detroit have come in the seventh inning or later. “I think the one thing he does well is, generally speaking, he doesn’t try to do too much,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Now having the type of power he does to right-center definitely makes that a little easier. A lot of guys to hit a home run have to turn on it to drive it to the pull side. But he doesn’t try to do too much, he kind of stays to the ball right-center, knowing if he hits it well he still has the ability to drive it out that way. If he’s a little ahead of the pitch or if it’s an off-speed pitch, he can pull it out to left. I think the one thing he does really well is he doesn’t try to add or do too much when he’s hitting.”

--C James McCann, not in Thursday’s starting lineup, drew some praise from Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. “He’s one of the best young catchers I’ve seen this year, from my perspective, because of the way he blocks the ball, the way he swings the bat and the way he catches. I liked the way he ambushed (RHP Arquimedes) Caminero on the first pitch. He’s got some power.” McCann hit a 97-mph fastball off Caminero for a home run in the ninth inning Wednesday night. “He’s done better than we could have expected under the circumstances,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

--2B Ian Kinsler had three hits Thursday, the fourth time this season he has had at least three hits in one game. Manager Brad Ausmus was saying prior to the game he expects Kinsler to break out because his track record says he hits. Not having runners in scoring position when 1B Miguel Cabrera comes up has been a big part of why Detroit is only playing .500 baseball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had hoped we would get a little spark from beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. But four days later and we’re looking at a sweep.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Thursday after being swept by Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose