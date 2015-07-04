Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Manager Brad Ausmus shook up his lineup to get more offense on Friday. Now, he’ll need to change his lineup because his best player is ailing.

Miguel Cabrera suffered a left calf strain and is likely headed for the disabled list, a devastating blow to a team scrambling to resurrect its season.

Cabrera, who is batting .350 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs, pulled up running from first to second during the fourth inning as designated hitter Victor Martinez fouled off a pitch. MRI results were not immediately made available but Ausmus is pessimistic about a quick recovery.

“I was concerned. When Miggy says he can’t play, it’s serious, because Miggy plays through anything,” Ausmus said. “I‘m not optimistic he’s going to avoid the DL at this point. But we’ll know more tomorrow, for sure.”

Cabrera has battled a number of injuries in recent seasons and had ankle surgery after last season. But he’s been the picture of health this year, sitting out only two day games to get a breather.

“You’ve got to find ways to win without him. We’ve done it in the past,” catcher Alex Avila said. “There’s been stretches over the years where he’s had to sit because we were trying to get him healthy for the end of the year. I remember a few years ago where he sat out a week, week-and-a-half, and we went like 8-2 without him. We’ve just got to pick it up by the bootstraps and find a way to do it.”

Ausmus tried to spark the offense with some changes, moving Ian Kinsler to the leadoff spot and Yoenis Cespedes from the No. 5 spot to No. 2. He dropped Anthony Gose from the top spot to No. 8.

The lineup produces eight runs, the biggest output since June 22. Ausmus wouldn’t reveal what he’d do without Cabrera but hot-hitting J.D. Martinez is a candidate to take his usual No. 3 spot in the order.

“It’s big,” Martinez said of losing Cabrera. “He’s the anchor in our lineup. He, in my eyes, is the best hitter in baseball. A lineup that doesn’t have the best hitter, that doesn’t have him in it, it’s going to hurt.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey 3-8, 4.85 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 7-2, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny was designated for assignment on Friday, abruptly ending his Tigers career. Gorzelanny, who was 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA, was signed during the offseason as a situational lefty out of the bullpen but consistently put runners on base. He allowed at least one baserunner in 24 of his 30 appearances and had a 1.96 WHIP. The Tigers currently only have one left-hander, Blaine Hardy, in the bullpen.

--LHP David Price was 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in June but he’s coming off his weakest performance of the month entering his first start in July. Price, who faces Toronto on Saturday afternoon, allowed four runs in six innings to the Chicago White Sox in his last start but wound up with a no-decision. That outing was notable for a supposed miscommunication between Price and manager Brad Ausmus, as Price retreated to the clubhouse after the sixth while Ausmus wanted him to return for the seventh. Price is 15-2 with a 2.47 ERA in 20 career starts against the Jays, easily his most victories against any opponent.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain was designated for assignment on Friday, ending his second stint with the Tigers. Chamberlain was the main setup man last season, entered the market as a free agent and then re-signed with the team right before training camp. He was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA and had a WHIP of 1.68. He allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six appearances, including three solo home runs to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “It’s just another chapter in the experience of my life,” he said. “I‘m going to embrace it and I‘m going to be better for it.”

--C Bryan Holaday was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday. The club needed to make room for starting catcher Alex Avila, who was activated from the disabled list. Holaday, who served as Avila’s backup last season, was productive in 16 games while backing up rookie James McCann. He batted .271 with one homer and 12 RBIs.

--RHP Drew VerHagen had his contract recalled from Double-A Erie on Friday. He had a 2-1 record with two saves and a 5.73 ERA in the minors after recovering from a back injury. He made a spot start with the Tigers last season but will come out of the bullpen. “I was only here for a day last year, so I only got a really small taste of it,” VerHagen said. “I‘m just really excited to be back.”

--C Alex Avila was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup. He went 0-for-2 and drew two walks. Avila, who was diagnosed with a loose body in his left knee, had not played a major-league game since May 7. He played six games with Triple-A Toledo during a rehab assignment. “I felt like a rookie early in the game,” he said. “A little nervous, a little jumpy but I relaxed as the game went on.”

--RHP Jeff Ferrell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He had 12 saves and a 1.67 ERA in 17 appearances with Double-A Erie and recorded a save in his lone outing with the Mud Hens. The 24-year-old reliever, who began his pro career in 2010, relies on a mid-90s fastball and an above-average changeup. The Tigers are hoping he emerges as a seventh- or eighth-inning option to complement Bruce Rondon and closer Joakim Soria.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) is likely headed for the disabled list after leaving the July 3 game. MRI results were not immediately made available but manager Brad Ausmus is pessimistic about a quick recovery.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26. He was activated on July 3

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose