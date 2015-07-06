Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera’s Grade 3 left calf strain, which will sideline the perennial All-Star first baseman for six weeks, could be the defining moment of the season.

The Tigers have split their first two games without Cabrera, who was injured while running the bases on Friday. The current plan is to try to survive without him, then make a final playoff push if and when he returns.

“I don’t think that adds any extra pressure to win,” catcher Alex Avila said. “It adds a challenge. Obviously, Miguel’s one of the best hitters in the game, so it puts a hole in our lineup. But at the same time, we’ve gone through stretches without Miggy -- obviously not one as long as this -- and we’ve done well. Other guys have stepped up and we’ve been able to find ways to win games. We just have to do that until he gets back.”

Avila has moved from catcher to first base the past two games, though manager Brad Ausmus says he’ll also use Andrew Romine, rookie Jefry Marte and possibly Josh Wilson there. Marte, who was playing third base at Triple-A Toledo, has been taking grounders at first and will start at least one game there on the upcoming seven-game road trip. He played the ninth inning on Sunday.

“First base is a very underrated defensive position,” Ausmus said. “To think you can just throw somebody over there, it’s not that easy.”

Another possible solution may come from outside the organization, as GM Dave Dombrowski calls and texts his peers.

“Dave always looks at the options, so I‘m sure he’s scouring names,” Ausmus said. “It doesn’t mean anything is imminent.”

If the Tigers struggle over the next few weeks, Dombrowski may be in the rare position of selling off assets. That would be a painful choice, given that aging owner Mike Ilitch aches for a World Series crown. But if the team is below .500 toward the end of July with Cabrera still weeks away from returning, it may be prudent for the franchise to replenish its roster with younger players.

David Price, Yoenis Cespedes and Joakim Soria are their most prominent free agents at the end of the season. Trading any or all of them could deliver some much-needed prospects in return. For now, the Tigers are trying to avoid that scenario.

“Sometimes you find out more about a team when a player like Miggy goes down,” Ausmus said. “We’ll see what type of fight we have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-5, 3.94 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander took a beating in his fourth start of the season on Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits in five innings to Toronto. The Blue Jays scored a first-inning run with the aid of a bloop double but Verlander seemingly settled in, retiring 12 of 13 batters with five strikeouts. He fell apart during a six-run fifth that included home runs by Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak. He is still seeking his first victory. “He looked real good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I thought he was going to go deep in the game and keep putting zeroes up.”

--RHP Alfredo Simon needs a quick turnaround to get the Tigers’ seven-game road trip off to a good start on Monday night. Simon, who starts the opener of a three-game series against Seattle, has been clobbered in his last three starts. He’s allowed 18 earned runs, 29 hits and four home runs during that 14 2/3-inning stretch, including his last outing on Wednesday when he gave up a career-high 15 hits to Pittsburgh. He has never started against the Mariners, though he’s made seven relief appearances against them while posting a 0.93 ERA.

--LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s game. Krol was optioned to the Mud Hens on June 23 to make room for spot starter Buck Farmer and the Tigers had to wait the required 10 days to bring Krol back up. Krol has bounced back and forth between the Mud Hens and Tigers this season, making 18 minor-league appearances and six major-league relief stints. He gives the Tigers a second left-hander in the bullpen. They were down to just Blaine Hardy after designating Tom Gorzelanny for assignment on Friday.

--RF J.D. Martinez blasted his 10th home run in 12 games on Sunday. He hit an opposite-field shot that just cleared the right-field wall, giving him 23 on the season. He’s second to the Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols in that category in the American League. He has 13 home runs and 29 RBIs over the last 19 games.

--RHP Drew VerHagen had control issues in his first major-league relief appearance on Sunday. He walked four batters in one-plus inning, including three straight that led to a two-run inning for Toronto. VerHagen, who made a spot start for the Tigers last season, was charged with two runs. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game, though manager Brad Ausmus said it was already decided before his shaky outing. He was just called from Double-A Erie on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked real good. I thought he was going to go deep in the game and keep putting zeroes up. He kind of hit a roadblock and quite frankly, I think it was location.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of RHP Justin Verlander, who allowed seven runs in five innings in the loss to Toronto Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 4. He is expected to miss six weeks.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season. He resumed baseball activities June 2 but experienced soreness and underwent an MRI exam June 8. He threw to bases June 18 and caught a bullpen session June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on June 26. He was activated on July 3.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose