Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Right fielder J.D. Martinez capped off a memorable day with another productive night at the ballpark Monday.

After being named an American League All-Star and learning that he had also been honored as the AL Player of the Week, Martinez added three more hits, including his 24th homer of the season, in a 12-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Not a bad day at the office.

“Probably one of the best days,” Martinez said. “If I woke up today and thought that was going to happen, I never would have believed it. It’s a blessing.”

Martinez hit his 24th home run of the season and his third in as many games. He now has 11 homers in a span of 13 games, providing the Tigers with a big bat to help offset the loss of Miguel Cabrera.

“I just go out and play,” Martinez said when asked about picking up the slack in Cabrera’s absence. “I don’t think about all of that stuff. All that’s distractions.”

Because of the way Martinez has been hitting lately, the Tigers haven’t been distracted by the absence of their best hitter. Detroit piled up 19 hits Monday night, one shy of the Tigers’ season high.

“Today was one of those days where everyone came out swinging, and everyone was feeding off each other,” Martinez said. “It’s not something that’s going to happen every day.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-2, 4.55 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-6, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Marc Krauss was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday. The 27-year-old Krauss is on his fourth team since last September, having already played with the Angels and Rays this season after hitting .194 in 64 games with Houston in 2014. Krauss had yet to report to the team Monday, and the Tigers will have to make a corresponding roster move -- or two, depending on whether a spot on the 40-man needs to be opened up -- before he can be activated.

--RF J.D. Martinez had a pretty memorable day Monday, even before he stepped into the batter’s box. Martinez was named an American League All-Star and the AL’s player of the week in a matter of hours. He hit .458 (11-for-24) with four home runs and 10 RBIs last week, then went 3-for-5 with a homer in Monday’s game and is now hitting .290 with 24 homers on the season. Eleven of those homers have come in the Tigers’ past 13 games.

--LHP David Price was one of three Detroit players named as an All-Star reserve Monday. Price’s next start should come Thursday, meaning he’ll likely be available to pitch in next week’s All-Star game.

--SS Jose Iglesias earned his first All-Star nod Monday, when he was named an AL reserve. Iglesias, 21, is hitting .323 this season.

--2B Ian Kinsler was oddly non-existent in the Tigers’ hit parade on Monday night. He went hitless in his first five at-bats while hitting into two inning-ending double plays and finishing off the four-run seventh with a flyout to center. Kinsler was the only Detroit starter not to record a hit; making matters worse, he had the final at-bat of the five-run sixth and the four-run seventh.

--LHP Kyle Ryan is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season, and the sixth of his career, Tuesday night in Seattle. Ryan, 23, struggled with control his last time out, when he lasted only four innings while walking five. Ryan hasn’t earned a win since he pitched three innings of relief in his season debut on May 27, and the last time he pitched long enough to qualify for a victory was June 16 -- he threw 6 1/3 innings but took the loss when the Reds beat Detroit 5-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was just one of those days where everyone came out swinging, and everyone was feeding off each other. It’s not something that’s going to happen every day.” -- RF J.D. Martinez, after Detroit homered four times and scored 12 runs in a win over Seattle Monday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He is expected to be out until mid-August.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Kyle Ryan

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Alex Avila

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose