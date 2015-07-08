Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Detroit Tigers’ decision to claim first baseman Marc Krauss off waivers looked like a long-shot gamble that might, at best, place a Band-Aid on the position while Miguel Cabrera deals with his calf issues.

On Tuesday night, in his first at-bat as a Tiger, Krauss made the roll of the dice give an immediate payoff. The newest member of the team jumped into the recent home run barrage with a solo shot in the second inning of a game Detroit eventually lost 7-6 to the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings.

Krauss went on to strike out in each of his next three at-bats before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the 11th inning. He was one of four Tigers to hit home runs in the defeat, and Detroit has eight homers over the first two games of the Seattle series.

“It’s been a big oddity,” manager Brad Ausmus said of the home run production.

Home runs accounted for all of Detroit’s production Tuesday night. After Krauss gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the second inning, Detroit looked to be on the way to an easy win. However, Seattle had plenty of home run power of its own, beginning with center fielder Austin Jackson’s first career grand slam in the third.

While Krauss didn’t end up sparking a win, he provided more offense to a Tigers team that has been surprisingly strong without Cabrera.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 7-7, 4.65 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Marc Krauss received his first start as a Tiger on Tuesday after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay the previous day. Krauss made quite an impression when he homered on his first at-bat, a solo shot in the second inning. He finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

--INF Josh Wilson was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Tigers’ roster for newly acquired 1B Marc Krauss. In 11 games for the Tigers this season, Wilson hit .381/.435/.429 with no homers and three RBIs.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. Gorzelanny, 32, went 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA in 30 relief appearances for Detroit this season.

--2B Ian Kinsler found a unique way to reach base Tuesday after his 0-for-5 performance the previous night. Kinsler bunted to open Tuesday’s game, earning a single when the off-target throw from Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hit him in the back of the leg. He ended the night 1-for-5.

--3B Nick Castellanos homered for the second day in a row Tuesday. He now has six home runs on the season.

--LHP Kyle Ryan had another short outing Tuesday, making it through just 2 2/3 innings, and he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo afterward. RHP Buck Farmer was recalled to take his roster spot.

--RHP Buck Farmer will replace LHP Kyle Ryan in the Tigers’ next turn of their rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday’s game. Farmer has already made two major league starts this season, going 0-2 while giving up 12 earned runs over 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has won four of his past five starts, and he hasn’t been on the losing end of a decision since June 3. Since that start, Sanchez is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA. He is scheduled to start the Wednesday afternoon game at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t see this many home runs hit in a couple of games, and with a day game (Wednesday), there’s a chance for even more.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, whose team has eight home runs through the first two games of the Seattle series. After a 12-5 win Monday, the Tigers lost 7-6 in 11 innings Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He is expected to be out until mid-August.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose