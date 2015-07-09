Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Hey, nobody on the Detroit Tigers is going to hit like former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera.

But rookie first baseman Jefry Marte did his best Cabrera impersonation in his first major league start Wednesday in the Tigers’ 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

With Cabrera on the 15-day disabled list because of a Grade 3 calf strain, the Tigers’ plan is to play left-handed hitting first baseman Marc Krauss against right-handers and right-handed hitting Marte against lefties.

On Tuesday, Krauss hit a homer in his first start for the Tigers against Taijuan Walker. Marte hit one Wednesday in the fourth off southpaw J.A. Happ after doubling in his first at-bat. Marte’s one-out blast to left-center traveled an estimated 398-feet and gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead. It was also the first home run of the 24-year-old’s big-league career.

A fan threw the ball back on the field. Marte, who was recalled last weekend from Triple-A Toledo, said he was going to keep it and give it to his family, who were watching from the Dominican Republic.

“Man, I don’t know what to say,” a stunned Marte said post-game after checking his cellphone for about five minutes. “I‘m so excited.”

Marte went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Not bad for a guy making his first big-league start.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 8-2, 2.54 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-5, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to nine games by going for 1-for-2 Wednesday with a run scored. Martinez, 27, is batting .457 (16-for-35) with 11 runs, five walks, two doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

--DH Victor Martinez hasn’t missed a beat since being activated off the disabled list June 19. He’s recorded a hit in eight of 18 games in that span, with eight doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs.

--3B Nick Castellanos has been a steady presence for Tiger offense of late, driving in the go-ahead run in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Mariners at Safeco Field. By going 1-for-3, Castellanos extended his hitting streak to nine games.

--RHP Joakim Soriah picked up his 19th save Wednesday, working through a pair of two-out walks and striking out Mark Trumbo to end the game. The scoreless inning dropped the 31-year-old’s ERA to 2.41.

--INF Josh Wilson, designated for assignment Tuesday to clear a spot for 1B Marc Krauss, accepted an assignment to Triple-A Toledo. In 11 games for the Tigers this season, Wilson hit .381/.435/.429 with no homers and three RBIs.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo after he was recently designated for assignment. According to manager Brad Ausmus, Gorzelanny will work on transitioning to a side-arm delivery as the 32-year-old reliever tries to extend his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a little bit of a stressful one.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after a 5-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He is expected to be out until mid-August.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose