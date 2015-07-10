Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Tigers left-hander David Price continued his impressive run Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season in a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Price was less than stellar in the early going, but he worked out of several two-on jams over the first four innings.

He allowed a pair of unearned runs in the fifth but settled in after that, retiring the final 10 men he faced in his eight-inning, 117-pitch outing.

Price saved his best for last, coaxing a strikeout and a pair of infield flies in his final inning, right after the Tigers rallied for two runs and the lead in the top of the eighth.

“I didn’t feel that good in the first two or three innings, but my defense picked me up and the offense, early with Ian (Kinsler) and again late, that was a good job,” Price said. “That’s a very good (Minnesota) team. They’re in front of us in the standings, and they have a good squad.”

The Tigers improved to 8-2 against the Twins this season. However, success against the American League Central is nothing new for Price. The southpaw is 7-0 with a 1.63 ERA over 82 2/3 innings against the division in 2015. Price has won six of his past seven outings against the Twins, posting a 1.87 ERA over that span.

Detroit is 15-3 overall when Price is on the mound this season.

“On my day, I want us to win,” Price said. “I tell these guys that. I take a great deal of pride in going out there and helping us win. If I can go out there and do that, I know these guys are going to pick me up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-2, 6.75 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 0-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price tossed eight innings of two-run ball Thursday, improving to 9-2 this season. Both runs against Price were unearned. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Price improved to 7-0 with a 1.63 ERA against American League Central Division teams this season. Price has won six of his past seven outings against Minnesota.

--2B Ian Kinsler had two hits, a leadoff homer and an RBI double in the eighth inning. The home run was his first leadoff blast this season and the 32nd of his career. He is now tied for 11th on the all-time list for leadoff homers, one behind Twins manager Paul Molitor.

--3B Nick Castellanos went 0-for-3, snapping a nine game hitting streak. Along with RF J.D. Martinez, who also had his nine-game streak snapped with an 0-for-4, the duo entered the game with the second-longest active hitting streaks in the majors.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Cespedes has hit safely in eight of 10 games against the Twins this season and is batting .363 with 11 doubles, two triples, five homers and 28 RBIs in 102 at-bats against Minnesota in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The difference between a one-run lead and a two-run lead with six outs to go is enormous.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Detroit’s add-on run in the eighth inning during a 4-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He is expected to be out until mid-August.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Buck Farmer

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeff Ferrell

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose