Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- After seeing inconsistent results over his first four starts this season, Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander looked like his old self on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Verlander pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed just one run Friday, leaving the game in line for the win. A ninth-inning rally against the Tigers bullpen cost him that victory, but the results were still encouraging for the former Cy Young Award winner.

“I know that the results will come. This is a funny game, my last start really boiled down to for me a couple mistakes that I need to do a little bit better job of executing otherwise the results would have been completely different,” Verlander said. “If you sit here and always focus on results, you’re not always going to have a great day. You gotta focus on positives and it was nice to have a good start though.”

Verlander missed the first two months of this season with a triceps injury before returning on June 13 against the Cleveland Indians. He entered play on Friday with an 0-2 record and a 6.75 ERA but was on point from the beginning against the Twins.

A seeing-eye single by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano and a single to leadoff the third by catcher Kurt Suzuki were the only hits allowed by the veteran righty over his first seven innings before Minnesota mounted a rally with three hits in the eighth -- none of which were struck particularly hard.

After a fielder’s choice in the fourth erased Suzuki, Twins shortstop Danny Santana stole second base. It was the only time over the first seven innings the Twins moved a runner past second base.

Sano walked in the fourth, but was eliminated on a double-play grounder by the next hitter. Verlander retired the next nine hitters in order, with only two of those outs leaving the infield.

An infield single to start the eighth snapped that streak and was followed by a soft single to center and a two-out, RBI single by Twins second baseman Brian Dozier that was punched the other way.

“He did a nice job,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “His breaking balls were outstanding, both the curveball and the slider.”

A six-time All-Star, Verlander will not be headed to Cincinnati for this year’s game. He said he will try and stay sharp during the break so that he can come back from it and build on his outing Friday night.

“Historically I pitch much better when I kind of get in a routine and throw every five games and get out there and just try to maintain the feel that you established,” Verlander said. “I won’t be able to do that this time, it’s kind of par for the course this season but I’ll be able to throw over the break so I’ll continue to throw and keep myself in fine shape and just build on this one.”

RECORD: 44-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-5, 4.18 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-6, 4.19 ERA)

--RHP Justin Verlander allowed just one run in 7 2/3 innings of work, giving up five hits and a walk while striking out six. Verlander lowered his ERA to 3.12 in 30 career starts against Minnesota and left in line for his 16th career win over the Twins. The Tigers are now 0-6 in games started by Verlander this season.

--DH Victor Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the third inning, giving Detroit an early 2-0 lead. For Martinez, the homer was his fourth of the season. Martinez is hitting .354 with eight doubles, three homers, and 14 RBIs over his last 18 games.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, extending his hitting streak to eight games. The streak is his third this season lasting eight games or more. During the streak, Cespedes is hitting .368 with four doubles, three homers and seven RBIs.

--CF Anthony Gose was 1-for-3 with a single. The hit extended his hitting streak to nine games, a career high. Gose has hit especially well against the Twins this season, slashing at a .457 clip in 35 at-bats.

--RF J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 25th blast of the season. Martinez entered the day tied for second in the American League and tied for fifth in all of baseball in homers. He has hit 12 home runs in his last 17 games since June 21. Five of his 25 homers have come against Twins pitching.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain was granted his outright release.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I fell behind a couple of hitters and when you fall behind, that’s what the results are.” -- Tigers RHP Joakim Soria.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He is expected to be out until mid-August.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

