Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT - There is not a whole lot of doubt where Detroit needs to pick up its performance if the Tigers are to be a factor in the traditional second half of the baseball season.

As Detroit’s pitching goes, particularly its starters, so will go the Tigers.

Detroit has put up solid numbers on offense in the 11 games since manager Brad Ausmus dropped center fielder Anthony Gose out of the leadoff spot and bunched his best hitters at the top of the order.

Yet despite that, the Tigers are only 6-5 in those 11 games after defeating Baltimore 7-3 Friday night -- mostly due to lack of victories from any starters not named David Price or Anibal Sanchez.

Detroit has scored 67 runs in those 11 games.

Right-hander Justin Verlander, who will be looking for his first victory of the season when he starts Sunday, allowed just one run in 7 2/3 innings of his last start but will need to replicate that on a consistent basis.

Right-handers Alfredo Simon and Shane Greene have been consistent -- consistently mediocre. Or worse.

Just about anything better than mediocre from the fourth and fifth starters could make Detroit prosper, if the new batting order can keep producing until first baseman Miguel Cabrera gets back some time after mid-August.

Here’s a look at how the top hitters have fared over the 11 games:

--2B Ian Kinsler was promoted to leadoff and has hit .349 since then, with a home run and seven RBIs.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes is the new No. 2 hitter and has scored nine runs in 11 games, driving in eight and batting .320.

--DH Victor Martinez is batting third and hitting .383 over 11 games, with four home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs scored.

--RF J.D. Martinez is batting cleanup now and hitting .341 since then. He has five home runs and nine RBIs while scoring 12 times. Martinez has walked five times, once intentionally.

--C/1B Alex Avila is batting just .194 since the batting order change but has drawn seven walks and scored six runs.

--3B Nick Castellanos went 0-for-4 Friday to drop his average over the last 11 games to .293. Castellanos has scored seven runs, driven in eight and has two home runs.

--CF Anthony Gose has prospered since being taken out of the leadoff spot. He has hit .393 while hitting from seventh to ninth.

--SS Jose Iglesias has hit .242 since Ausmus made his lineup changes. His problems seem to stem from trying to pull the ball too much.

--C James McCann has played sparingly but has hit .389 in Detroit’s last 11 games.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 6-7, 5.40 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 9-2, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price owns a 7-3 career record against Baltimore but has not beaten the Orioles since 2013. Price pitched against Baltimore just once last season, taking a loss, and was 1-0 in four starts in 2013 with a 4.50 ERA. Price, the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s All-Star game, has started against the Orioles 17 times in his career with a 2.82 ERA.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes is one of several Tigers who have benefited since manager Brad Ausmus bunched his top hitters at the top of the lineup. Cespedes has scored nine runs since the change 11 games back, hit .320 and driven in eight runs. He was hitless Friday night.

--RF J.D. Martinez made two nice plays in right Friday night and also collected his 26th home run. “He’s really gotten better and better in right field,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We moved him around a little bit last year, right field and left field. This year, since spring training, he’s been in right field, and I think he’s got a comfort level with it, especially at Comerica Park. He knows where the wall is, he knows the angles, and he just seems more at ease out there than he did a year ago.” Martinez has hit .341 since Ausmus bundled his top hitters in the first four spots in the batting order, hitting five home runs, driving in nine runs and scoring 12 times.

--DH Victor Martinez added to his good numbers against Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on Friday night. Martinez touched Jimenez for a two-run home run in the first inning, the fourth he hit in 25 at-bats off the Orioles’ right-hander. He ended the night 9-for-27 (.333) with 10 RBIs off Jimenez. He also has stepped up in the absence of 1B Miguel Cabrera, hitting .383 with four home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs in the 11 games since the change was made.

--CF Anthony Gose has prospered since being taken out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Gose hit .169 in June but in 11 games since manager Brad Ausmus begin to slot him seventh or lower in the order Gose has hit .393 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. He had a pair of doubles in three at-bats Friday night.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was a little rusty Friday night after having more than a week between starts. “He battled through it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. I don’t know if the long layoff affected him. He didn’t pitch since Seattle. I don’t think he was as crisp as he would be if he was on a regular five-day rotation.” Sanchez held leads of 2-0, 2-1, 3-1, 3-1 and then 6-2 and 7-2 before exiting. “Every lead I had, I needed,” Sanchez said.

--INF Dixon Machado was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday to replace 1B Marc Krauss, who is on the paternity list. Machado was with Detroit once earlier this season. He was hitting .272 with four home runs and 36 RBIs for the Mud Hens. He did not play in Friday night’s game.

--1B Marc Krauss went on paternity leave Friday to be present for the birth of his second child. He can miss up to three days. Krauss was hitting .111 with Detroit as a platoon fill-in for injured 1B MIguel Cabrera.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the fourth or fifth inning I started to figure out my location. Every lead I had, I needed.” - Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez, who won his sixth straight decision Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss (paternity list)

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose