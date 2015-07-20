Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Bruce Rondon’s velocity makes him a tantalizing, late-innings option out of the bullpen. The Detroit Tigers were hopeful that Rondon would eventually fill the eighth-inning setup role but his heat isn’t translating to outs on a consistent basis.

While Rondon sometimes hits triple digits on the radar gun, he still had some rough outings lately. He faced six batters against Baltimore on Saturday night and allowed four hits, including Caleb Joseph’s two-run single that gave the Orioles some insurance in a 3-0 victory.

Rondon also started the inning in Minnesota that morphed into the Tigers’ biggest meltdown of the season. He gave up three hits and was charged with three runs on that July 10 night as the Tigers squandered a 6-1 lead in the ninth, a Twins comeback capped by Brian Dozier’s three-run homer off closer Joakim Soria.

Rondon had a better outing on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning after allowing a single to Travis Snider on a 99-mph fastball.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says that velocity is overrated.

“People love the radar gun, but not all 95s are created equal,” he said. “Some 95s look like 97, some 95s look like 95 and some 95s look like 92. It usually has to do with the delivery, how the hitter picks the ball up and how much life the ball has on it. There are a couple of factors.”

Center fielder Anthony Gose didn’t get a great break on Joseph’s hit but Rondon also gave up two doubles in his Saturday appearance. Ausmus said on Sunday morning that after reviewing video, Rondon threw a couple of quality sliders. That wasn’t enough to keep the hitters from catching up to his fastball.

“He’s throwing strikes,” Ausmus said. “It’s not an issue where he’s getting behind hitters. They’re just taking advantage of the pitch he lays over the middle.”

If Rondon can hit the corners, he has the ability to become a closer. In six of his 11 appearances since recovering from biceps tendinitis, he gave up a hit. He’s also struck out 14 in 8 2/3 innings but three poor outings have ballooned his ERA to 9.35.

That’s a big reason why the Tigers’ bullpen remains unsettled 91 games into the season.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.14 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-6, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander was knocked out in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Baltimore after surrendering seven runs on eight hits. He allowed a first-inning homer to Adam Jones, then gave up six fourth-inning runs -- including Jonathan Schoop’s three-run homer -- before he was pulled. His fastball was particularly ineffective in his sixth start of the season, all Tigers losses. Verlander will pitch the opener of a weekend series on Friday night at Boston.

--RHP Alfredo Simon makes his first start since the All-Star break when he faces the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Simon has been hammered in his last five starts, allowing 28 runs and 47 hits with an ERA of 11.12. One of those starts came in Seattle, when he allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings but still notched a non-quality victory. He gave up a career-high 15 hits in his last Comerica Park appearance against the Pirates on July 1. He’s 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in eight outings against the Mariners.

--3B Nick Castellanos exited Sunday’s game in the fifth with a left cheekbone contusion after he was struck by Adam Jones’ one-hopper. He entered the game in the top of the fourth after Ian Kinsler was ejected. X-rays were negative and he’s considered day-to-day. Manager Brad Ausmus said Castellanos’ availability for Monday’s game against Seattle will depend on how much the swelling goes down.

--2B Ian Kinsler was ejected in the third inning of Sunday’s game against Baltimore by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Kinsler, who has been ejected eight times in his career, twice slammed his bat in frustration heading to first base after flying out. He became upset when Gonzalez called a strike on the previous pitch, which appeared to be low, with the count 2-0. “He was clearly frustrated that he flew out to center in that situation,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “In my mind, (Gonzalez) shouldn’t have thrown him out.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was taken out during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game because of a tight quad muscle. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t think it was anything serious, though it could affect his availability for the start of a four-game series against Seattle on Monday. Cespedes had two hits and an RBI before he was removed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got hits, we just didn’t score runs.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nick Castellanos (left cheekbone contusion) exited July 19 in the fifth with a after he was struck by a one-hopper. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (tight quad) was taken out during the eighth inning July 19. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t think it was anything serious, though it could affect his availability July 20.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose