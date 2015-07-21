Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers could look a whole lot different by the end of the month. Their success over the next week will likely determine their course of action.

They fell below .500 for the first time since the third game of the 2013 season when they dropped two out of three to Baltimore over the weekend. Their four-game series against Seattle started off in promising fashion on Monday, as Ian Kinsler hit a game-winning, two-run homer in the eighth for a 5-4 victory.

Following the homestand, the Tigers begin a 10-game road trip this weekend in Boston.

There’s a lot of catching up to do to get back in the playoff hunt. They entered the week trailing Kansas City by 10 1/2 games in the American League Central and were 4 1/2 games behind in the chase for one of the two wild-card berths.

Winning the series against the equally struggling Mariners is imperative to prevent general manager Dave Dombrowski from going into fire sale mode.

“This time of the year, a couple of wins in a row changes your whole perspective,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “You come down to the trading deadline and lose a couple, you’re a seller. You win a couple, you’re a buyer, especially if you’re in the neighborhood of .500.”

The Tigers have plenty of prominent players in their walk years, most notably ace David Price and Yoenis Cespedes, who could bring back prospects in a deal. Closer Joakim Soria and catcher Alex Avila could also attract interest if the club waves the white flag.

Ausmus hopes that doesn’t come to fruition.

“It’s not an uplifting experience when you’re trading extremely talented players,” he said. “Hopefully, we put some wins together and that doesn’t happen. No one wants to be on a team where they’re saying, ‘Ah, we’re going to have to trade away some guys.’ You’d much rather be acquiring at the deadline than trading.”

If the Tigers can string some wins together, Dombrowski could be motivated to make an aggressive move, as he did last trade deadline when he acquired Price. The team desperately needs another starter or two and another reliable bullpen option.

“I wish I was sitting here telling you that we have such a comfortable lead that we don’t even need to buy. But that’s not the case,” Ausmus said. “We’re trying to win and those decisions are made above our heads. But sometimes, the best move is to not do anything.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-7, 4.84 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-7, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene remains the Tigers’ No. 5 starter virtually by default and gets another chance to regain his early-season form when he faces Seattle on Tuesday night. He spent a month in the minors trying to straighten out his mechanics, then was thumped for seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings at Minnesota just before the All-Star break. He gave up 20 earned runs in his four starts before the demotion. He allowed just one earned run in his first three starts of the season but he has left far too many pitches up in the strike zone since that impressive beginning.

--RHP Alfredo Simon gave up four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision against Seattle on Monday in his first start since the All-Star break. Simon had been hammered in his previous five starts, allowing 28 runs and 47 hits with an ERA of 11.12. He showed some grit by staying in the game after taking a one-hopper off his pitching arm during the early going. The Tigers are counting on Simon to have a strong second half, something he was unable to do in Cincinnati last season.

--3B Nick Castellanos was in the lineup on Monday despite suffering a left cheekbone contusion when he was struck by one-hopper on Sunday. He had a shiner under his left eye. “It looks worse than it is,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. He was 0-for-2 with a walk, dropping his average to .237.

--SS Jose Iglesias will remain at or near the bottom of the order even though the All-Star is batting .321. He had four hits against Baltimore on Sunday. Batting ninth on Monday, Iglesias was 1-for-3 against Seattle and the hit -- a double -- started a two-run rally in the eighth. “You hate to mess with guys when they’re doing well,” Ausmus said. “You just don’t know how they’ll respond.”

--2B Ian Kinsler hit two home runs, including a game-winning two-run shot in the eighth, in a 5-4 win over Seattle on Monday. Kinsler had just three home runs entering the night. It was Kinsler’s 13th career multi-homer game but his first since Sept. 7, 2011, while playing for the Texas Rangers. “It’s always fun to win a game late,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a huge pick-me-up, a huge momentum builder. That’s something that hopefully we build off for the next week, two weeks, a month.” - Detroit C James McCann, after the Tigers rallied for a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nick Castellanos (left cheekbone contusion) left the July 19 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (tight quad) left the July 19 game. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t think the ailment was anything serious, though it could affect Cespedes’ availability July 20.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose