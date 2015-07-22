Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus is growing weary of the questions regarding the Tigers being buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. What’s clear is that Detroit’s manager is not ready to give up on the season.

The Tigers are 46-47 after an 11-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in which reliever Neftali Feliz squandered a two-run lead in the eighth. Detroit is 10 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central and four games behind in the chase for the two AL wild-card spots.

The media was kicked out of the clubhouse 10 minutes after it opened up on Tuesday afternoon so that the team could hold a closed-door meeting. Ausmus wouldn’t divulge what was discussed but grew testy afterward when a columnist suggested the team had fallen out of the race.

”I don’t subscribe to the theory that we’re out of it,“ he said. ”Four games out of a playoff position is far from out of it. I know people like to make it a big story because the Tigers have been so successful and all of a sudden, they’re .500 with the trade deadline looming.

“It’s a big story to say the Tigers are sellers ... because they haven’t been sellers in so long, it’s very sensationalistic to talk about it. And sensationalism sells.”

A story in USA Today intimated that general manager Dave Dombrowski was already shopping his top would-be free agents, with ace David Price and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes heading that list.

“Things can turn dramatically over a 10-game period. But you have to play well, at some point, on a consistent basis,” Dombrowski said in the story. “We’re at a point where we have to do what’s best in our heart for the franchise.”

Ausmus, who meets with Dombrowski daily, said his boss isn’t keen on selling off assets.

“Dave believes in this team, too,” Ausmus said. “You put together a team for 162 games. You don’t put together a team for two-thirds of the season.”

Even so, Ausmus admits he is disappointed in how the season is unfolding.

“I‘m in charge of the team, so the responsibility falls on me,” he said. “When I say I‘m disappointed in our record, I‘m not saying I‘m disappointed in our effort. The effort is there, and that includes the coaching staff. I am disappointed in the record, and I’ll take the blame for it because of what my job title is. But I still firmly believe that over this six-month season, our record will be where it’s supposed to be.”

So is Ausmus ready to offer a playoff guarantee? He won’t go that far.

“I‘m not Joe Namath,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-3, 2.51 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 9-7, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene had another subpar performance Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against Seattle. He also walked two batters (one intentional) and hit another. He was fortunate the damage wasn’t more extensive, as the ground-ball pitcher got only four outs in that fashion. It may be time for the Tigers to try another option for their No. 5 starter, considering Greene has allowed 34 runs (32 earned) in 24 innings over his past six outings.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, who won each of his past six decisions, looks to extend that streak against Seattle on Wednesday night. Run support has played a big role, as the Tigers averaged 7.3 runs in those victories. Sanchez is an innings-eater, which allows manager Brad Ausmus to shorten his bullpen in his starts. Sanchez has gone at least six innings in his last nine outings, including a six-inning stint in which he held Baltimore to two runs in the first game after the All-Star break. He is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners.

--RF J.D. Martinez blasted his 27th home run Tuesday, a two-run shot off Seattle’s Taijuan Walker. His 466-foot blast cleared the camera booth in dead center. It unofficially tied a Miguel Cabrera home run three seasons ago for the longest blast at Comerica Park. He scored three runs in the Tigers’ 11-9 loss, giving him a team-high 62.

--SS Jose Iglesias was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of an illness. Andrew Romine took the All-Star’s spot in the batting order and at short. Iglesias was available on the bench, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday. “He didn’t feel great (Monday) and played,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He felt worse today, so we decided to give him a day (off).”

--RHP Neftali Feliz allowed five runs in the eighth inning Tuesday, including a crushing grand slam to Mariners PH Franklin Gutierrez. Feliz had pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings since signing with the Tigers after he went unclaimed when Texas put him on waivers this month. He gave up four hits in the inning and also threw a wild pitch that let in a run. “He’s pitched well since he’s gotten here,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his decision to use Felix in that situation. “He’s been a closer, and he’s used to high-pressure situations.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were running short on pitching as it was. We can get into the second-guessing based on results. Truth is, I would not do anything different at all in that game.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after RHP Neftali Feliz gave up five eighth-inning run in the Tigers’ 11-9 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (illness) did not play July 21. He is day-to-day.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose