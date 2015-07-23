Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Neftali Feliz’s meltdown was just the latest example of how the bullpen has let the Detroit Tigers down this season.

Feliz blew a two-run lead by giving up five runs in the eighth inning Tuesday, leading to a crushing 11-9 loss to Seattle. The fact that manager Brad Ausmus had to resort to using Feliz in that situation was evidence of how poorly the bullpen has performed.

The Tigers signed the former Texas closer in a desperation move after he cleared waivers earlier this month when the Rangers were unable to trade him. Feliz gave up three singles and let in a run with a wild pitch before surrendering a grand slam to pinch hitter Franklin Gutierrez.

Ausmus burned through four relievers before giving the ball to Feliz to start the eighth. Ausmus has been unable to find a reliable option in that role.

“We’re trying to find a someone to bridge us to (closer Joakim) Soria,” he said. “We’re having a little trouble finding that. We’ve got to get to Soria somehow. Somebody’s got to do the job or multiple people have to do the job.”

The bullpen was shaky once again on Wednesday but the Tigers still won 9-4. Ausmus used four relievers in 2 1/3 innings. They allowed four baserunners but none scored.

Left-hander Blaine Hardy and right-hander Alex Wilson have given the team steady performances and, for the most part, Soria has done his job.

Overall, the bullpen numbers are ugly. They entered Wednesday’s action 25th in the majors with a 4.07 ERA. Opponents were batting a major league high .271 against them. The bullpen was also last in on-base percentage (.341) and OPS (.763), and 29th in slugging percentage (.423), WHIP (1.41) and strikeouts per nine innings (7.3).

Veterans Joba Chamberlain and Tom Gorzelanny were sent packing due to ineffectiveness. The team’s hardest thrower, Bruce Rondon, allowed opponents to hit .350 against him since he came off the disabled list. All three were counted on to play major roles entering the season.

Soria has 22 saves but has blown three, most notably in an 8-6 loss to Minnesota on July 10th when the Tigers carried a five-run lead into the ninth.

“It’s huge,” right fielder J.D. Martinez said of losing late leads in the past month. “It’s kind of one of those things that’s been trending. We’ll be right there and all of a sudden, something happens and you lose it. You go back to the game in Minnesota right before the All-Star break, that kind of took the momentum out of the whole series. We could have been two games up on them and (then) we’re tied and now they have the momentum going into the next day.”

Without enough quality bullpen options, the Tigers have been unable to sustain any momentum since the early going.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-1, 4.89 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 9-3, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price makes what could be his last start in a Tigers uniform on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against Seattle. Price, a free agent after the season, is the team’s most valuable trade piece if it decides to go into fire sale mode by the non-waiver deadline. The ace left-hander has been brilliant recently, giving up just two runs in his last three starts while striking out 27. He’s 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four career starts against the Mariners.

--RHP Alex Wilson is under consideration for the starting rotation, manager Brad Ausmus said. Wilson has pitched well in a variety of relief roles and has also made a spot start. He owns a 1.98 ERA in 50 innings with a solid 8-29 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Both No. 4 starter Alfredo Simon and No. 5 starter Shane Greene have been consistently battered around in recent weeks, with each allowing 32 earned runs in their last six starts.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez won his seventh straight decision on Wednesday. He gave up four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings but once again got major run support in the 9-4 victory over Seattle. The team has averaged 7.6 runs during his winning streak, which ties the longest of his career. He allowed two home runs to Nelson Cruz and has given up a career-high 21 this season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera will join the team on its upcoming 10-game road trip to continue treatment, according to manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who still leads the majors with a .350 average, is on the 15-day disabled list with a severe left calf strain and isn’t expected to return until mid-August. The Tigers have started four players at first -- Andrew Romine, Alex Avila, Jefry Marte and Marc Krauss -- since Cabrera went on the DL on July 4th.

--3B Nick Castellanos hit his first career grand slam in Detroit’s 9-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Castellanos, who added a walk and a single, now has eight home runs and 43 RBIs. He also contributed defensively, making a diving stop and throwing out Mariners catcher Mike Zunino. Castellanos’ grand slam was the second by a Tiger this season. Yoenis Cespedes hit one against the Chicago White Sox on April 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just glad I was able to get the job done. They walked J.D. (Martinez) to get to me and hopefully set up a double play. That makes it a little extra sweet, when they intentionally walk someone so they can pitch to you with the bases loaded.” -- 3B Nick Castellanos, after he hit his first career grand slam in Detroit’s 9-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose