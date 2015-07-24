Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Nick Castellanos’ recent uptick at the plate is a no-brainer.

Castellanos became so overwhelmed with suggestions and adjustments on how to break out of a slump, he couldn’t function properly at the plate. He finally decided to simply clear his mind and relax.

“What’s it like to be me in the batter’s box? I guess I‘m back to normal, where I just have no idea what I‘m doing. I‘m just hitting,” the second-year third baseman said. “The more I think about it, the more I try to find a reason why this works or why this doesn’t work and the more trouble I fall into.”

He bottomed out last month, with his average dropping to .217. Manager Brad Ausmus removed him from the starting lineup for three games during a road trip, then had a long discussion with the 23-year-old on the plane ride back home.

“Sometimes, sitting for a few days allows you to take a mental break and hit the reset button,” Ausmus said. “Nick and I talked about that on the plane flight, just getting back to like where he was in high school, when he didn’t worry about his mechanics when he stepped in the batter’s box and he was confident in his hitting.”

Since the benching, Castellanos has batted .318 and hit safely in 17 of his last 24 games while raising his average to .245. He had the biggest hit of his young career on Wednesday, crushing his first career grand slam in a 9-4 win over Seattle.

Castellanos sat on a fastball after Mariners starters Mike Montgomery fell behind 2-0. The at-bat epitomized his renewed vigor and focus.

“He stopped tinkering with his mechanics and just let it happen,” Ausmus said. “Sometimes you are so concerned with where your hands are or where you’re standing, you forget to just see the ball and hit it. He almost backed off mechanically.”

Castellanos. who has eight home runs and 43 RBI, needs to hit consistently to remain a regular in the majors because he’s not athletic or smooth enough to stay on the field for his glovework. According to Baseball Reference, he was a -28 at third last season in Total Zone Rating, which measures how many runs are saved compared to the league average. He’s shown some improvement, knocking down the rating to -5 this season.

Just two innings after his third-inning grand slam, he made a diving stop and threw out Mariners catcher Mike Zunino.

“That play Nick made is probably the best play I’ve seen him make at third base,” Ausmus said.

Castellanos took a step back on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with a walk. Ultimately, his uncluttered approach will determine whether he’ll be a fixture in the lineup for years to come. Despite his recent surge, he’s still below .300 in on-base percentage and .400 in slugging percentage.

He echoed his manager’s comments about the hot streak.

“When I got those three days off, it was kind of a reset button where I‘m just going to go up there and see the ball and put the big part of the bat to the baseball,” he said. “It’s been working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-3, 6.62 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-10, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price had another stellar outing on Thursday but wound up with a no-decision. He allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven against Seattle in eight-plus innings. He has now given up four runs in his last four starts to lower his ERA to 2.31 while striking out 34. Price, a free agent after the season, is the team’s most valuable trade piece if it decides to go into fire sale mode by the non-waiver deadline.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on Tuesday. Lobstein has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 24 with soreness in his pitching shoulder. He served as Justin Verlander’s replacement in the rotation prior to the injury, going 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts. There’s no timetable on when he will begin a rehab assignment. “He kept us in games,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It would be nice to have his arm (back).”

--RHP Justin Verlander makes his seventh attempt to collect his first victory when he opposes ex-Tiger Rick Porcello in Boston on Friday night. The Tigers have lost all six of his starts and his first post-All-Star break appearance was his worst yet. He allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest stint thus far, in a 9-3 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. He’s 3-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

--DH Victor Martinez drove in the only two Tigers runs of the extra-inning loss to Seattle on Thursday with a two-run, first-inning double. He went hitless in his next three at-bats, then was hit by a Fernando Rodney pitch in the left ankle during the 11th inning. Manager Brad Ausmus said afterward that Martinez is fine. In 79 career games against Seattle, Martinez is hitting .322 with 59 RBIs.

--2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-6 in Thursday’s 3-2 extra-innings loss to Seattle. He had an infield hit in the first inning and a double in the fifth, giving him 35 multi-hit games this season. That puts him in a tie for second place in the American League. Kinsler, who has settled into the leadoff spot, batted .500 during the four-game series against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The frustrating part is you feel like you take a step or two forward and then take a step back, almost like you’re just treading water.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla. on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose