Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Justin Verlander pitched the kind of game that could give the Detroit Tigers something to build on for the rest of the season.

But this isn’t the time of year, or the circumstances, to look for silver linings as things appear to be slipping away for this team.

”It definitely feels like it’s getting there,“ said Verlander, who had been shelled by the Baltimore Orioles in his previous start. ”It’s a funny game, you know, consistency being the main thing.

“I’ve just got to get out there and be able to repeat. Like I’ve said, I feel like I‘m kind of beating a dead horse here, but I’ve got to get out there and get repetitions and pitch on five days and continue to go out there every five days.”

Obviously, Verlander is a key to the Tigers staying afloat in what appears to be a chase for a wild card spot. But as they left Fenway Park Friday night, 3-5 since the All-Star break, Detroit, trying to survive without injured star Miguel Cabrera, was five games out of the second wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-6, 4.63 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 3-3, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, whose return to form would seem to be vital if the Tigers are to have any chance of hanging in the postseason race, turned in eight strong innings on Friday night. He allowed a run on seven hits and didn’t walk a batter before leaving a 1-1 game -- and is still looking for his first win of the season. “It definitely feels like it’s getting there. It’s a funny game, you know, consistency being the main thing,” he said. “I’ve just got to get out there and be able to repeat. Like I’ve said, I feel like I‘m kind of beating a dead horse here, but I’ve got to get out there and get repetitions and pitch on five days and continue to go out there every five days.” The start was Verlander’s 305th, tying him with Dizzy Trout for seventh place on the Tigers’ all-time list.

--2B Ian Kinsler, coming off a 10-for-20 series against the Seattle Mariners and a .414 homestand, singled home a run and stole second in the third inning, tripled in the eighth and singled in the 11th Friday. He was caught stealing third to end the 11th. Kinsler is batting .386 in July and .451 in his last 12 games.

--SS Jose Iglesias, playing against his original team this weekend, had a hit and is batting .500 during a five-game hitting streak. He is batting .324 on the season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (calf strain) told the Detroit media that he is improving but still hasn’t been cleared to resume baseball activities. Looking back at the injury, he said, “When I went to second (base), it seemed like somebody shot me. I knew something was wrong.”

--RHP Alfredo Simon, who has allowed 16 hits and nine earned runs in eight innings over his last two starts, hopes to straighten things out when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series in Boston on Saturday. Simon, who has one win since June 14, is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA lifetime in eight games -- two starts -- against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a lot closer than you would have imagined just watching the play live, but really we had nothing to lose by checking it.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on challenging the ruling that Mookie Betts was safe at home for the game-winning run in the 11th.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He told the Detroit media July 24 that he is improving but still hasn’t been cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Marc Krauss

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Jefry Marte

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose