Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Detroit Tigers had a chance to do some important things Sunday night.

They had a chance to get back to .500.

They had a chance to win a series for the first time since July 6-8.

They had a chance to move a bit closer in the American League wild-card chase as the week of decision over whether to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline began.

The night started out well enough but then went up in smoke thanks to the power of David Ortiz, who drove in a career-high seven runs, leading the Boston Red Sox to an 11-1 rout. The loss dropped the Tigers four games out of the last AL playoff positions.

“I mean, there’s really not much to say -- they beat the (stuffing) out of us,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “They hit. We didn’t pitch, we didn’t hit. That’s usually a recipe for a loss.”

The Tigers fell to 4-6 since the All-Star break. They have allowed 129 runs in July.

“For 40 years, they’ve been saying pitching and defense wins baseball games,” Ausmus said. “Giving up runs, it’s hard to win.”

Boston, in last place in the AL East, took two of three from Detroit in the weekend series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-7, 4.59 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 5-5, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene, who last won a major league game May 15 after starting the season 3-0 while allowing one run in 23 innings, was driven from Sunday night’s game in the fifth inning and took the loss. He has one win in his past nine decisions. He made five starts in the minors and is 0-2 with one no-decision since returning -- yielding 24 hits and 17 runs in 13 2/3 innings. His ERA for the season is now 6.72. He actually started out well, with three shutout innings, but he wound up allowing five runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

--3B Nick Castellanos homered for the second straight day, tying the game 1-1 in the fifth inning. He has four homers and nine RBIs in his past six games and six homers and 17 RBIs in his past 17. He is batting .310 and slugging .570 in 28 games since June 23.

--LHP David Price, eligible for free agency and a huge contract after this season, may or may not be with the Tigers after Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline. His agent told MLB Network Radio on Sunday there has been some progress in talks with the club on a new contract but didn’t sound optimistic. “To say we’ve had no talks would be incorrect. We have had talks,” agent Bo McKinnis said. “It was just very evident that we were coming from different places in the very beginning. There’s no doubt the Tigers would like to keep him, and I do believe they’re going to make an effort to bring him back this winter. Now, that may or may not happen, but it was evident they wanted to keep him and we expressed a desire to stay as well. But we were just coming from two different positions from the very beginning, and the talks just never really took off from there.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez looks to win his eighth straight decision Monday when he faces the Rays in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Sanchez is 7-0 with one no-decision and a 3.16 ERA since his last loss June 3. He has never faced the Rays.

--RHP Alfredo Simon, who left Saturday’s start in the seventh inning because of a groin injury, said Sunday day that he intends to make his next scheduled start. After holding Boston to one run in six-plus innings Saturday, Simon is 9-6 with a 4.46 ERA.

--LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Sunday night’s game. Ryan was 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA in eight games (five starts) with the Tigers earlier this season. He came on in relief Sunday and allowed three runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

--INF Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for LHP Kyle Ryan on the roster. Krauss was hitting .152 with a homer and two RBIs in 12 games for the Tigers -- .141 with two homers and eight RBIs combined for the Angels, Rays and Tigers this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing changed. I made a mistake to one of the best left-handed hitters in the game (David Ortiz), and I paid for it.” -- RHP Shane Greene, who shut out the Red Sox for three innings Sunday before allowing five runs in the next 1 1/3 innings during the Tigers’ 11-1 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alfredo Simon (sore groin) left his July 25 start due to the injury. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he is improving but still hasn’t been cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose