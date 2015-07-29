Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Detroit Tigers ace David Price insisted the personal nature of coming home to Tropicana Field had “zero effect” on his performance on the mound.

But his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, tagged him for five earned runs - he had allowed four combined in his last four starts -- in a 10-2 win that drops the Tigers to 48-52 and raises more questions as to whether they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline.

“That’s probably the worst I’ve thrown the baseball in a month and a half or two months,” Price said. “Tonight was all on me. I didn’t do my job and I’ll take that blame.”

Price gave up two home runs to Rays backup catcher Curt Casali -- a close friend who had two home runs against Detroit on Monday as well. And the Rays were a ridiculous 6-for-9 with runners in scoring position, while the Tigers were at the opposite end, going 1-for-7 and stranding seven runners on base.

Detroit was held to two runs or less for the fifth time in six games -- all Tigers losses, a frustrating run for manager Brad Ausmus.

“There’s been stretches where I’ve failed to understand why we’re not scoring runs,” Ausmus said. “We’ve had stretches like this earlier but we need to get out of it. I wish there was a magical potion, but there’s not. Pitch better, hit better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Wednesday: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-3, 5.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-7, 2.67 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit a solo home run for the second game in a row, giving him 17 on the season. He added a second hit, raising his average to. 289, and he’s been trouble for the Rays in both games this series.

--LHP David Price gave up five earned runs -- his second-highest total this season -- and a pair of home runs against his former team. He’s been mentioned as a potential trade target at the deadline, and Detroit’s slide hasn’t helped that.

--OF J.D. Martinez nearly had a home run early, but it was ruled a triple after an official review couldn’t determine the ball had hit any catwalks at the top of Tropicana Field. Detroit stranded him at third, a sign of the offensive futility to come in a 10-2 loss.

--RHP Neftali Perez had a disastrous night, giving up five earned runs in one-third of an inning to balloon his season ERA to 8.28. He faced six batters and all but one scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even the best have games like this. David is one of the best in the game, just was a tick off tonight and we ran into Curt Casali the last couple nights. ... He swung a hot bat.”-- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after David Price was the losing pitcher in a 10-2 defeat against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alfredo Simon (sore groin) left his July 25 start due to the injury. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he was improving but he still wasn’t cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose