Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For a Detroit Tigers team that hasn’t found its bats, Justin Verlander’s gem Wednesday was a huge boost of much-needed momentum.

Verlander held the Rays to one run in eight innings, striking out 10 in a 2-1 win to avoid a three-game sweep. Even though Detroit scored two or less runs in six of their last seven, it found a way to win under those circumstances.

“I‘m pleased because we needed a win,” Verlander said. “Obviously we haven’t been playing great baseball. To get a win here and hopefully carry some momentum into Baltimore is big.”

Verlander gave up a solo home run to Asdrubal Cabrera, but otherwise kept the Rays off the scoreboard, getting a key strikeout to end the seventh with two runners on.

As the trade deadline approaches, the perception of the old Verlander returning to form could keep the Tigers from making any major moves to trade away existing players.

“I’d say at this point, they’ve made up their mind on whether they’re buying or selling,” Verlander said. “I think this is a tough decision for ownership. ... I think we’re a talented ballclub and this is a World Series caliber team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 9-6, 4.46 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-6, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since September 2013, striking out 10 Rays for his first win of the year. It’s his second straight start with one run in eight innings, a very promising sign of things to come.

--C James McCann threw out Rays OF Steven Souza, so he’s thrown out 14 of 34 attempted base stealers, the best mark in the AL now. He went 0-for-3 at the plate.

--RHP Joakim Soria was sharp in getting his 23rd save of the season Wednesday. He struck out two in a hitless, scoreless ninth inning. He had allowed a home run in his previous appearance.

--SS Jose Iglesias came through for Detroit’s first hit in the seventh inning, reaching on an infield single and scoring the game’s tying run. He is hitting .313, even as the Tigers struggle to find consistent scoring punch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s making quick progress. I‘m not saying Justin’s going to go out and pitch like that every single outing, but if we know we have that type of Verlander in the rotation, we feel a lot better about where we’re standing. It’s just two starts. I don’t want to jump the gun, but it’s very promising.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Justin Verlander after a win over the Rays on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alfredo Simon (sore groin) left his July 25 start due to the injury. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he was improving but he still wasn’t cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose