Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus clearly wasn’t a happy camper Thursday before the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

His team just traded away ace David Price.

Detroit dealt the left-hander, whose contract expires at season’s end, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in exchange for three left-handed pitching prospects, Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt. The deal cost Detroit its best pitcher, but Ausmus wanted one message to get out there -- the Tigers are still alive.

They came into the series 3 1/2 games out of the second American League wild-card spot and plan to keep battling to make the playoffs.

“I‘m sure the guys out there aren’t happy that they’re losing David Price. Who would be?” Ausmus said. “It will probably sting for a few days, but (they‘ll) get past it. We’re 3 1/2 games out of the playoffs. We’re not throwing in the towel. It’s probably going to be a little bit tougher without David, (but) there’s still some fight left here.”

Norris, 22, is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, and he will step into the Detroit rotation. He will take the ball in Sunday’s series finale against Baltimore -- the spot that was manned by Price.

In 16 starts for Triple-A Buffalo this season, Norris was 3-10 with a 4.27 ERA. In addition, he went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for Toronto this year.

Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski echoed the manager’s sentiments, saying he was not thrilled to be trading off some good players, but the Tigers aren’t done yet in 2015.

“Hey, I’ve seen stranger things happen,” he said. “I know the odds don’t go in your favor, but we still have games to play, and you’re going to go out there and play as hard as you possibly can. I’ve seen clubs that have traded people that have all of a sudden you look and say, ‘Hey, I thought they traded the guys,’ and then all of a sudden they’re right there.”

So now Price is headed to the Jays while the Tigers hope that Norris can both live up to his potential and replace him. Price himself said he is just going from one good team to another.

“We have a very talented group of guys in here,” Price said. “So do the Blue Jays. I‘m going to be a Blue Jay now. That’s just part of the business.”

The Tigers made another big move at game time, dealing closer Joakim Soria to the Pirates in exchange for minor league shortstop JaCoby Jones. Soria posted 23 saves, a 3-1 record and a 2.85 ERA in 43 games this year.

Dombrowski said Detroit would bring up right-hander Jose Valdez for the Friday’s game in Baltimore.

Soria, like Price, has a contract that is done after 2015, and the Tigers are looking to the future, prompting the moves.

“(Pittsburgh) is going for it to try to win, which is understandable,” Dombrowski said. “(Jones) does add some athleticism, but he also has some sock in his bat.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-2, 9.22 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-6, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon closed for the Orioles at one point in his career. On Thursday night, he showed them his skills as a starting pitcher, giving up four runs but only two hits in 5 2/3 innings during Detroit’s 9-8 victory over Baltimore. Simon pitched despite battling a painful groin condition that affected his ability to push off, although he said he would be fine for his next start. “I just feel very happy,” Simon said. “It’s not easy to pitch when you’re hurt. I got the win and I don’t feel 100 percent. It’s tough to do.”

--LHP David Price was traded to the Blue Jays on Thursday in exchange for LHP Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt. Price was the team’s top starter with a 9-4 record and a 2.53 ERA. His contract runs out after this year, though, and the Tigers made the move, the second straight year he was dealt. “It’s different from the situation I was in last year,” he said. “This time around, I was prepared for it. It’s part of the business.”

--LHP Daniel Norris was traded with LHP Matt Boyd and LHP Jairo Labourt to the Tigers for LHP David Price. He will take LHP David Price’s spot in the rotation, starting Sunday in the series finale at Baltimore. Norris, 22, was rated as the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect with the potential to be a No. 1 starter. He opened the season with the Blue Jays, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts, before being demoted to Triple-A Buffalo to work on his command. He was considered for a midseason promotion, but it never came. He did not handle the demotion to Buffalo well, and was 3-10 with a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts with the Bisons. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

--LHP Matt Boyd was traded to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Jairo Labourt on Thursday for LHP David Price. Boyd, 24, made two starts with the Blue Jays this season, going 0-2 with a 14.85 ERA before being returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

--LHP Jairo Labourt, 21, was 2-7 with a 4.59 ERA in 18 starts for Class A Dunedin before being traded Thursday to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Matt Boyd for LHP David Price. Labourt was signed from the Dominican Republic in March 2011. Although he is a starter in the minors, his future could be in the bullpen.

--RHP Joakim Soria, the Tigers’ closer, was dealt away Thursday. The Tigers now have another big role to fill after sending Soria (3-1, 2.85, 23 saves) to the Pirates in exchange for minor league SS JaCoby Jones. Pittsburgh promoted Jones to Double-A Altoona earlier this week, and he went 5-for-10 with two RBIs in three games. He hit .253/.313/.396 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs in 93 games for high Class A Bradenton. Tigers GM Dave Dombrowski said Jones would play at Double-A Erie, and that Jones has the flexibility to play other positions such as center field and third base. “It pretty much came together today,” Dombrowski said of the deal.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes seems to have found his power stroke in recent games. He homered Tuesday in Tampa Bay and added a long two-run shot in Thursday’s win over the Orioles. Cespedes has banged out five homers in his past 10 games. He went 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Thursday.

--RHP Alex Wilson filled in for departed RHP Joakim Soria as the closer and got the game’s final five outs for his first major league save. He escaped a big jam in the eighth and then retired the tough middle part of the Baltimore order in the ninth to lock up the win for save No. 1 in his 83rd career game.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Matt Boyd. Lobstein has been out since May 24 due to left shoulder soreness. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s something I’ve dreamt about for a long time. It’s super special to me. It’s something I’ll never forget. It was a little unconventional, but I’ll take it.” -- RHP Alex Wilson, on recording his first major league save Thursday in the Tigers’ 9-8 win over the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he was improving but he still wasn’t cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose