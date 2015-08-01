Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers stayed busy before Friday’s trade deadline, hoping that they took some steps to improve their future when they traded outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league right-handers Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa.

Cespedes banged out three hits in Thursday’s win over Baltimore and posted a .293 average with 18 homers and 61 RBIs so far this season. The Tigers traded top starting pitcher David Price to Toronto Thursday and sent closer Joakim Soria over to the Pittsburgh Pirates later in the day.

These three moves weren’t unexpected as general manager Dave Dombrowski had said the team would look to make deals for top players, but still made for a rough two days.

“I was prepared for it,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “But still, when it happens, it stings a little bit.”

Ausmus repeated what he said on Thursday. Just because the Tigers made these moves, they are not quitting or waving the white flag. They still got a shot at a wild-card spot and will go for it.

“We’ve got to stay positive,” he said. “We don’t have the big-name players that we had two days ago. We’re 3 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot, and no one’s folding up shop. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”

The Tigers acquired a bunch of prospects during this flurry of moves, and Dombrowski said this was just the right thing to do, especially in terms of the future.

He had used the term “re-booting” when talking about what he was thinking about before the trades happened. Dombrowski thought they needed to make some changes to help re-stock their talent pool while looking ahead.

“We’ve won the division four years in a row,” Dombrowski said. “In my heart, I didn’t think we were there with the club. We just weren’t deep enough in starting pitchers to do it on a consistent basis. For us, the prudent move is to say ‘OK, take a step back.’ I‘m sure the guys in there don’t necessarily feel the same way, and I wouldn’t expect them to.”

Now that the trading deadline passed, the Tigers will focus on making a run to get into the playoffs.

“We did what we really thought we would probably do based upon our conversations and we’re set now,” Dombrowski said. “We’re focused on trying to win games, as many games as we possibly can.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-8, 4.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-2, 4.20 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes, in the team’s third major trade in just two days, was sent to the Mets in exchange for RHP Michael Fulmer and RHP Luis Cessa, both minor-league prospects. Cespedes, a free agent at season’s end, was in his first year with the Tigers and had a .293 average with 18 homers and 61 RBIs, and manager Brad Ausmus said they’ll miss him. “If he continues to play well, he could mean a lot for the Mets,” Ausmus said. “I think they could be surprised at how good a defender and how good a runner he is. I think that’s as well-known as his bat.”

--RHP Buck Farmer continues to struggle in his major-league starts. The Tigers gave him a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Farmer couldn’t make it through the fifth inning, lasting 4 1/3 and allowing four runs on six hits to get a no-decision. He’s now given up 18 runs in 18 innings in his four starts.

--RHP Jose Valdez made his major-league debut in Friday’s game -- an effort he’d probably like to forget. Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and entered in the sixth inning with the Tigers up by one. Orioles 3B Manny Machado greeted Valdez with a two-run homer. Valdez didn’t retire any of the four hitters he faced and allowed two runs on three hits.

--OF Tyler Collins also got recalled from Toledo on Friday. He had a .275 average in 18 games with the Tigers earlier this season. He came on as a pinch-runner in the ninth but did not get a chance to bat.

--2B Ian Kinsler was moved to the No. 3 spot in the lineup after the Cespedes deal but it didn’t seem to cause a problem. He went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. “Just a different spot in the lineup, a different spot written,” Kinsler said. “The guys that are around me are the same guys I’ve been around.”

--RF J.D. Martinez just keeps on hitting. He belted a two-run homer Friday and now has 28 homers and 68 RBIs already this season. He’s hit safely in 23 of his last 28 contests, posting a .390 average during that stretch.

--1B Jefry Marte drove in two runs thanks to a solo homer and an RBI double and finished 3-for-4 in the loss. That was the second multi-hit game of his career, and the three hits tied a career high. But he also made a crucial error that let the Orioles score a run in the fourth, something that started their comeback from a 6-0 deficit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively we’re fine right now. A week ago we couldn’t buy a run. Now we see to get runs but we can’t seem to hold them.” - Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after his team blew a 6-0 lead in an 8-7 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he was improving but he still wasn’t cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list July 30.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

