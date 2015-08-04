Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Detroit left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris was not overly concerned in his Tigers’ debut Sunday about trying to emulate the guy he replaced in the rotation.

Instead, Norris was simply focused on executing pitches and shutting down the Baltimore Orioles lineup. He delivered a stellar performance that should have the Tigers looking forward to a bright future.

Norris allowed just one run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings.

“You always want to make a good impression,” Norris said. “You have to stay within yourself. If you go out there and try to do too much, the wheels can fall off pretty quickly. I thought I did a fine job of kind of staying within myself and pitching my game.”

The Tigers acquired Norris and two other left-handers, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt, from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for David Price. Norris immediately catapulted as the top prospect in the entire Detroit organization. However, the Tigers appear confident he could help them this season.

Norris started five games for the Blue Jays this season. He went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in those games.

“We got the ‘W’ and that’s always a good thing,” Norris said. “I‘m happy with the win. I felt better as the game went on. It was just a matter of getting into a good routine.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus didn’t offer any special advice prior to the game.

“He pitched very well,” Ausmus said. “He attacked hitters. I thought it was an outstanding first outing.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-5, 4.28 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-3, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF J.D Martinez returned to the lineup after leaving the game in the third inning Saturday when he fouled a ball off his left knee. Martinez said the leg was sore but he could play through the pain. “It’s better than it was yesterday,” he said. Martinez did not show any ill effects and hit a three-run homer in the first inning. It was his 29th on the season.

--LHP Daniel Norris made his debut for the Tigers in the series finale Sunday against the Orioles. The Tigers acquired Norris and two other left-handers, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt, from the Blue Jays in exchange for ace David Price. He allowed just one run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings in the Tigers’ 6-1 victory. Norris also started five games for the Blue Jays this season. He went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in those games. “I felt better as the game went on,” Norris said. “It was just a matter of getting into a good routine.”

--2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored Sunday against the Orioles. He is batting .347 in 71 career games against the Orioles. Kinsler also went 12-for-17 over the four-game series at Camden Yards.

--CF Anthony Gose stole second and third base in the fifth inning against the Orioles. He now has a career-high 16. It was also the multi-steal game this season and seventh of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot has happened. We didn’t play particularly well. We lost some heartbeat of the team. We still don’t see ourselves out of it. We have to keep plugging away.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of a 4-6 East Coast road swing.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He said July 24 that he was improving but he still wasn’t cleared to resume baseball activities. He is looking at a mid-August return at the earliest.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

RHP Jose Valdez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins