Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Just a few days after being major sellers before the trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers dumped another big name -- longtime general manager and president Dave Dombrowski.

In a stunning move mainly for its timing, Dombrowski was released from his contract Tuesday and his longtime assistant, Al Avila, was named the new GM.

“It’s with mixed emotions that I do (replace him),” said Avila, father of catcher Alex Avila. “I’ve worked with Dave for 24 years and we’re good friends. But at the same time, after 24 years and 14 in the organization, I think I‘m uniquely qualified and I‘m prepared to do this. I’ve been waiting a long time. I just turned 57 years old on Sunday and I‘m very excited.”

Dombrowski turned the Tigers from a laughingstock into a perennial contender but the final step proved elusive. Detroit flopped as favorites in the World Series to St. Louis in 2006 and San Francisco in 2012. He was in the final year of his contract, as was Avila, and there had been speculation Avila would replace Dombrowski at the conclusion of the season.

Making the move in early August was something the players and coaches weren’t expecting.

“They were obviously in shock with what happened,” said Avila, who met with the team on Tuesday afternoon.

So was Brad Ausmus, whom Avila said would remain manager at least through the end of the season.

“Initially, I was surprised,” Ausmus said. “It’s not something you’re expecting when you come to the field.”

Ilitch offered Avila the job during a phone call Saturday afternoon.

“He’s definitely disappointed,” said Avila, who signed a multi-year contract. “He wants a championship badly. Even this year, he still has high hopes we can accomplish that. He hasn’t given up on this year.”

That’s odd, because it certainly seemed like the organization did just that by trading David Price, Yoenis Cespedes and Joakim Soria for prospects last week after Dombrowski and his staff decided to sell off prominent impending free agents. Ilitch, 86, supposedly rubber-stamped the plan.

“Mr. Ilitch has to OK everything that we do,” Avila said.

Ilitch did not meet with the media, instead opting to release a statement regarding the decision.

“We’ve enjoyed some success but we’re still in aggressive pursuit of our ultimate goal: to bring a World Series title to Detroit and Michigan,” Ilitch said in the statement. “I’ve decided to release Dave from his contract in order to afford him the time to pursue other career opportunities.”

Ausmus figures that Dombrowski won’t be on the market for long.

“He’ll probably be a popular free agent,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 7-6, 2.70 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-2, 14.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Buck Farmer was supposed to start on Wednesday but instead will be moved to the bullpen, manager Brad Ausmus said on Tuesday. Farmer has not been impressive in his three starts with Detroit this season, never lasting more than 5 1/3 innings. He got off to a good start in Baltimore on Friday, then was removed in the fifth after getting tagged for a three-run homer by Adam Jones. It’s possible Farmer could make a spot start this weekend because Alfredo Simon is dealing with a groin injury.

--LHP Matt Boyd will make his first start for the Tigers against Kansas City on Wednesday. Boyd was acquired in the trade last week that sent ace David Price to Toronto. The 22-year-old was knocked around in two starts with the Blue Jays, allowing four runs -- including three home runs -- in 6 2/3 innings against Texas in his debut on June 27, then failing to get an out while surrendering seven runs to Boston on July 2. He’s been dominant in 19 starts in the minors, compiling a 9-2 record and 1.65 ERA.

--1B Miguel Cabrera underwent an ultrasound exam which revealed that he is progressing well from his Grade 3 left calf strain. He has only been cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice, a full month after suffering the injury while running the bases. “He’s progressing well but there’s no real new news,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Justin Verlander couldn’t build off his first victory of the season, getting tagged for five runs on 10 hits in seven innings while taking the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday. He held Tampa Bay to one run in eight innings in his previous start. One good sign is he did not issue a walk for the third straight start. “He’s going to have to do that a little bit more,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can’t reach back to 98 or 100 (MPH), so location becomes a lot more important.”

--RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday’s game. The Tigers needed to create a roster spot for rookie LHP Matt Boyd, who will start Wednesday’s game. Valdez was called up on Friday and gave up two runs on three hits without recording an out against Baltimore that night. He has posted a 4-4 record and 3.83 ERA in 34 games with the Mud Hens.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp as his last outing, but it still was decent.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Justin Verlander after a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 which revealed he is progressing well. He has only been cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice, as of Aug. 4. He is looking at a late-August return.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins