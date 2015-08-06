Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila doesn’t think his team is that far away from winning a championship, even after his former boss traded away three prominent players in the final year of their contracts.

Avila replaced Dave Dombrowski on Tuesday in a surprise move ordered by 86-year-old owner Mike Ilitch. Avila sees a solid core group of players that only needs to be supplemented by some offseason moves -- mainly, to fix the holes created by dealing ace David Price, closer Joakim Soria and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes prior to the trade deadline.

“Moving forward after this year, we have a good nucleus of players in place,” he said. “With a few moves down the road in the offseason -- the acquisition of some starting pitching, maybe another bullpen guy, and left field might be an area to address after the trades -- those are areas of concerns. But we do have the nucleus. With the addition of just a few guys this coming offseason, we’ll be ready to make another run at it.”

Namely, he’s got a franchise player in Miguel Cabrera, one of the league’s top sluggers in J.D. Martinez and young position players in shortstop Jose Iglesias, catcher James McCann, third baseman Nick Castellanos and center fielder Anthony Gose to build around.

Even if two of the left-handers in the Price deal with Toronto, Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd, become fixtures in the rotation, he’ll still need a solid veteran to fill out a staff that includes Anibal Sanchez and Justin Verlander. And he’ll require more than just one live arm to fortify one of the league’s worst bullpens. Alex Wilson is now the closer by default but it’s likely Avila will have to find a more proven option.

Another tricky situation, naturally, is what he should do with his son following the season. Catcher Alex Avila is in his walk year and with McCann emerging as the No. 1 option there, it might be wise for the father to let his son find another franchise where he can start. Al Avila hinted that he might do that.

“As awkward as it has been, it’s also been a blessing,” he said. “It’s a very unique situation and sometimes, it runs its course.”

In Ilitch’s mind, so had Dombrowski’s 14-year run in making those moves. Dombrowski told numerous media members on Wednesday that he never discussed a contract extension with the owner this season. He made those trades last week without knowing he would lose his job just days later.

“I didn’t make them with any expectations other than I felt it was the best thing for the organization,” Dombrowski told MLB.com. “My feeling in my heart was that we were not going to win a championship.”

Next offseason, it will be Avila’s turn to bring Detroit that elusive championship.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 4.98 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-9, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has traditionally been stingy against Kansas City and the Tigers hope that continues when he faces the Royals on Thursday afternoon. Sanchez is 6-3 with a 1.98 ERA in nine career starts against the defending American League champions. Sanchez has lost his last two starts and was roughed up in Baltimore on Saturday, giving up six runs in 6 2/3 innings. He has already allowed a career-high 24 home runs, including five in his last three starts.

--LHP Matt Boyd recorded his first major league victory in his Tigers debut, outdueling Kansas City Royals ace Johnny Cueto in a 2-1 win on Wednesday. The 24-year-old left-hander, obtained in the trade last week that sent ace left-hander David Price to Toronto, gave up one run on seven hits and struck out two in seven innings. Boyd, who lost his two starts with the Blue Jays earlier this season, recorded 15 of his 21 outs through the air. “He just pitched up in the zone,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We couldn’t center him up. We couldn’t get on top of his elevated fastball.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein made his first rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Wednesday. He gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits in three innings while recording one strikeout. He has been on the disabled list since May 24 with a sore left shoulder. Manager Brad Ausmus said there a several more steps for Lobstein, who began the season as the No. 5 starter, before he rejoins the club. He needs to build arm strength and keep increasing his pitch count. “He’s going to have to make a number of starts before he’d even be considered (to pitch) here,” Ausmus said.

--DH Victor Martinez went 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City, though he did drive in the winning run with a groundout. Martinez has struggled mightily in home games this season, batting .230 with one home run and 18 RBIs. He hit .324 with 15 home runs at Comerica Park last season. Overall, he’s hitting .243, compared to .335 last season.

--RHP Alex Wilson recorded his second save on Wednesday since Joakim Soria was traded to Pittsburgh last week. He came in with two out and no one on in the ninth and allowed a single to Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez before retiring right fielder Alex Rios on a long fly out. Wilson has become the team’s closer by default but Brad Ausmus has not used him in conventional fashion. He got five outs at Baltimore on Thursday to notch his first save.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just awesome. I told Daniel Norris, it feels like we’re home. It was rocking tonight. It meant a lot that all the fans did that. It was sweet. I‘m never going to forget it.” -- Tigers LHP Matt Boyd, after a standing ovation following after his first MLB victory on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He is looking at a late-August return.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins