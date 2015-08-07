Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- James McCann has a simple explanation on he handles the responsibility of catching a new pitcher.

“On the fly,” The Detroit Tigers rookie admits.

He’s had to do that twice in the span of four days, thanks to the acquisition of rookie left-handers Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd from Toronto.

McCann proved to be a quick study with the duo. Norris tossed 7 1/3 stellar innings at Baltimore on Sunday in his Tigers debut, while Boyd notched his first major league win with an impressive seven-inning stint against division-leading Kansas City on Wednesday.

“You’re trying to find what their strengths are, what their go-to pitches are and then you just kind of hang with them throughout the game and see how the stuff is coming out and how they’re attacking hitters,” McCann said. “We got on the same page pretty quickly, both of them. They trusted our gameplan and we were able to execute it very well.”

Provided that he’s in the lineup, McCann will look for another well-coordinated effort between him and Norris on Friday. The 22-year-old will make his home debut against Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

McCann made a strong impression on Boyd, who felt as if he was taking signs from a 10-year veteran.

“He kept me in a groove,” Boyd said. “He kept me where I needed to be.”

Boyd received two standing ovations in his first start at Comerica Park, prompting him to say to Norris that he felt like they had found a home. Having a well-prepared young catcher to work with them has made the transition even more seamless.

“We’re so grateful to be here,” Boyd said. “Just like that warm welcome (Wednesday), it was awesome. I truly feel like we’re home and this is where we’re supposed to be.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 3-6, 6.11 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-1, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez had another shaky outing but left his start against Kansas City on Thursday with a lead, only to take a no-decision. He allowed four runs on five hits and also walked four in six-plus innings. The Tigers led 6-4 when he departed, but the bullpen gave up two runs in the seventh. Sanchez has only four no-decisions on the season. He lost his previous two starts and has given up three or more runs in eight of his past nine outings.

--LHP Daniel Norris makes his second start as a Tiger and first at Comerica Park when he faces Boston on Friday night. Norris had an eye-opening debut with the club in Baltimore on Sunday, tossing 7 1/3 innings and holding the Orioles to one run on four hits while collecting the victory. He was the centerpiece from the Tigers’ point of view of the deal last week that sent ace LHP David Price to Toronto. Norris, who is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in six starts, will be facing the Red Sox for the first time.

--1B Miguel Cabrera remains on track to return from his left calf strain sometime this month, manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who has been taking batting practice, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 4. “It wouldn’t shock me if he’s playing by the end of the road trip or the beginning of the next homestand,” Ausmus said. The Tigers’ next road trip runs from Aug. 10-19.

--DH Victor Martinez hit two home runs and drove in five runs in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Kansas City on Thursday. He hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura. Martinez was batting .230 with one home run in 135 at-bats at home this season entering the game. His previous multi-homer game was Sept. 17, 2010, when he played for Boston.

--2B Ian Kinsler hit a walk-off, two-run homer against Kansas City RHP Ryan Madson in Detroit’s 8-6 win Thursday. He had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in three while raising his average to .296. He has 41 multi-hit games this season and 10 in the past 17 games. The blast over the left field wall gave him four home runs since July 9 after he hit just two in the first three months of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just a little lucky today. He threw a couple of pitches up in the zone.” -- DH Victor Martinez, who went deep twice off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura on Thursday in the Tigers’ 8-6 win.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He might be ready to return in mid-August.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins