Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- There is a good chance that rookie catcher James McCann’s stature in the Detroit clubhouse has gone up.

McCann was involved in a little in-game dustup with shortstop Jose Iglesias following the top of the sixth inning Friday night during a game won by the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

Nobody was forthcoming about the details of the incident but television cameras caught the fracas in full.

McCann, in full catcher’s gear, was pointing to the infield, and even though he was not facing the cameras it was clear the rookie catcher was admonishing the flashy Iglesias for what he obviously felt was not giving full effort on a ground single up the middle by Boston right fielder Rusney Castillo.

Iglesias wasted no time in giving a stiff two-handed push to McCann’s chest, after which the catcher ripped off his mask. Third baseman Nick Castellanos restrained Iglesias, who clearly was irked at being called out. He seemed to try to throw something at McCann, too.

”I think it showed that they care,“ manager Brad Ausmus said. ”They care about winning or losing.

”It’s not like this is uncommon. You don’t see it all the time on TV cameras. But it’s not uncommon on any team, guys disagreeing.

“It was a player disagreement about something. That’s all it was. They had a disagreement. I’ve spoken to them, and it’s over.”

A veteran baseball man and former major league catcher, who by chance was watching the game, said it might have been a good thing for the Tigers.

”Look,“ he said. ”That team has gone through a lot this year. Their best player has been injured. They just traded away three of their stars. Their general manager was replaced.

“It’s not surprising. But it shows they’re still battling. They still care. It could be good for them.”

“Good for him,” another former major leaguer who saw the game said of McCann, who as a rookie could be seen as having overstepped his status. But this former player didn’t think McCann was out of bounds.

“It shows some leadership ability. It shows he wants to win. He’s saying, ‘Look, I‘m giving my best, you have to give yours, too.'”

“But there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it,” Ausmus said. “If they think X player didn’t do what he should have done, that’s holding each other accountable. But if you want to talk with them, certainly not in the dugout.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-9, 4.55 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-6, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon had this start pushed back three days due to a right groin issue and was still walking around the Tigers’ clubhouse Friday with his upper thigh wrapped. Manager Brad Ausmus said Friday he expected Simon to be able to start Saturday. “He wasn’t 100 percent for his last start,” Ausmus said. Simon defeated the Red Sox earlier this season, working six innings and allowing a run in the Tigers’ 5-1 win. For his career, Simon is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in nine games against Boston, three of them being starts.

--LHP Daniel Norris got cuffed about in his second start for Detroit on Friday night after a sparkling Sunday debut with the Tigers. Norris needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning, during which he went to a full count on five of six batters while giving up two runs. The lefty gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings after allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings in his debut with Detroit at Baltimore. Norris didn’t walk anybody Friday but threw 83 pitches. “I think he had trouble with his command,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had trouble with his breaking ball. He was real up with it or real down. I think he was just off.”

--3B Nick Castellanos started Friday night with a right wrist that was taped to limit movement. Castellanos had tape from just below the knuckles to just past the wrist, with his thumb wrapped around at the base. “It’s just tender,” he said. “The tape restricts movement; makes it feel better.” “I don’t know anything about it,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the game.

--RF J.D. Martinez belted his 30th home run of the season Friday night. With seven weeks left in the season Martinez could reach 40 or more, a significant increase on his total of 23 a year ago. He has 17 home runs in his last 40 games. Martinez also had a double and a single.

--LF Tyler Collins learned a valuable lesson Friday night -- slide back into first base when the pitcher throws over. Collins went back in standing up when RHP Joe Kelly of Boston threw over and was called safe by first base umpire Ted Barrett. Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the call and it was overturned, finishing off the fourth inning and shorting out a Detroit rally.

--RHP Buck Farmer made his first relief appearance for Detroit on Friday night after being replaced in the starting rotation. Farmer has had trouble getting beyond the fourth and fifth innings as a starter, and there were thoughts as far back as spring training he might be better suited to long relief. He had pitched in both roles for the Tigers in brief trials over the last two seasons. Farmer worked 2 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on two hits with a walk.

--RHP Shane Greene passed a small test Friday night. Greene, sent to the bullpen July 27, worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Greene has struggled ever since his fourth start of the season. He faltered following a brief stint in the minors and was sent to the bullpen to work out his problems. Detroit will use him mainly in one-sided games or to get one right-handed hitter out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His slider was excellent. But maybe the third time through the order that slider wasn’t quite as sharp. Maybe it lost a little bit of its bite.” - Red Sox manager, on Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He might be ready to return in mid-August.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins